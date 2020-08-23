Lynn Lamb, the brother of Orchard Trace Golf Club owner Flaughn Lamb, loved being at the golf course every week and playing with all of his buddies, including Dale and Dwight Gilbert and Paulino Badillo.

Lynn Lamb’s final round was Thursday, Aug. 15. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, he passed away after suffering a stroke at the age of 77.

Debra Lamb, who co-owns Orchard Trace with her husband, said Lynn’s usual group was playing Tuesday at the course, and Flaughn was there to break the news.

As the group got to hole No. 16, Dwight Gilbert said Badillo announced to the group he was going to make a hole-in-one on the hole to honor their late friend.

"Paulino was really having a bad day on the course. We all were. We were thinking about Lynn," Dwight Gilbert said. "Paulino teed off, and we all made our way to the hole, and the ball had gone in. Paulino said, ‘I was thinking of Lynn when I made that shot.’"

It was an 83-yard ace, and it was the seventh one Badillo had achieved in his 12 years of playing at Orchard Trace.

Dwight Gilbert said he’s spent many days on the fairways and greens at Orchard Trace with his late friend, Lynn.

"Oh yeah, we played together all the time. I was with him the last time he was here, and we were playing with Doyle Williams," he said.

Debra Lamb said her late brother-in-law played at the golf course from the day it first opened back in 1993.

"He was always playing in the ‘dogfights’ with the many friends who loved him. It was impossible not to love Lynn. He was a kind, giving man of few words, always with a twinkle in his eye," she said.

Debra Lamb said Lynn was more than just a golfing buddy to Badillo.

"They would go out for coffee in the morning a lot. And when Paulino was getting his U.S. citizenship, Lynn and I both helped him study. Lynn also drove him down to Charlotte to get his citizenship," Debra Lamb said.

Whenever a golfer gets a hole-in-one, it is documented by the hole, yardage and most of all, the witnesses. When Badillo came to the clubhouse to report the hole-in-one, he gave all the information, including one special witness.

"Paulino stressed to Flaughn to put down that along with Dwight and Dale that the other witness was Lynn," Debra Lamb said.

It was an emotional moment that she’ll always remember.

"Flaughn said that through teary eyes, Paulino knew he’d made Lynn proud," she said.