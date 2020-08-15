Gaston Christian has hauled in four of the area’s top players on the hardwood.

Four of the area’s top players on the hardwood are joining forces ahead of the 2020-21 basketball season.

Derek Bradley, Brenton Elliott and Will Kelly of Stuart Cramer, as well as Kings Mountain’s Greg Brockington announced via Twitter their intention of transferring to Gaston Christian this week.

Bradley, Elliott and Brockington plan to reclassify, the first two to the Class of 2023 with the latter planning to graduate in 2022. As for Kelly, he enrolls at the school as a junior.

Kelly emerged as one of the state’s top performers last winter, averaging 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season at Stuart Cramer. For his work, the 6-4, 178-pound guard was voted a first team all-Big South performer and a member of the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) all-District 10 team.

Elliott was a second team all-Big South 3A performer, this after finishing just short of averaging a double-double for the 2019-20 season with 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. Bradley scored 13 points per game last year for the Storm.

After starting in the Ashbrook backcourt the previous season, Brockington transferred to Kings Mountain ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. Though an injury limited him to 12 games, he managed to average 12.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The foursome come as relief for a Gaston Christian roster that lost its top four leading scorers from a year ago. Cody Chapman - a 6-8 center - is the team’s top returner with 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

