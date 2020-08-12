Clemson handed out a pair of quarterback offers in the 2022 class earlier this month. One went to Ty Simpson of Martin, TN. The other went to Braden Davis (6-5 184) of Middletown, DE. Both are highly rated by the national analysts. Davis carries a four-star label by the 247Sports Composite and is the #5 dual-threat quarterback prospect nationally in his class. So, it’s no surprise Clemson quarterback coach Brandon Streeter moved on him as he typically reserves his offers for the top prospects in the country.

“He (Streeter) likes my decision-making and my ability to make plays with my feet when I need to,” Davis said. “I feel like when I play football, I play chess rather than checkers. I play the game mentally, and I always have the ability to make plays with my feet. Also, I have many intangibles that benefit me as a quarterback and a person.”

Davis got a good look at Clemson last November when he visited for the Wake Forest game. He saw the offense in action and he also checked out the program’s facilities and the campus.

“Clemson’s facilities are second-to-none,” he said. “They have everything that you would need to maximize a player’s potential while in college. Clemson’s game day experience is awesome as well. It gets very loud in Death Valley and the fans really get into the games. Clemson is a place that has great players and they’re elite on the field, but they still have a family culture and they take care of everybody in their program. The staff is made up of a lot of great people and elite football coaches. Coach Streeter is a good guy who leads his quarterback room on great values. Me and coach Streeter have been in contact for a while, so we definitely have a good relationship at this point. I love the culture that coach (Dabo) Swinney leads at Clemson. I love how everybody in the program is pushed to be the best version of themselves, and the staff supports all of the players on the team.”

Davis is the son of former Tennessee and NFL offensive lineman Antone Davis, so he will have plenty of guidance when it comes to sorting thru all the offers the recruiting pitches until he finds that right place.

“I want to find a place that I will have the opportunity to compete for the job fairly early on,” Davis said. “I also want a place that will have all of the resources necessary to help me maximize my potential while in college and help prepare me for the next level. They’ll be getting a quarterback who loves the game of football and comes in and goes hard every day.”

Davis also holds early offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Washington State, Maryland, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, West Virginia, Michigan State and NC State.