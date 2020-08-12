No sports are now scheduled to start until at least November, with football making one of the biggest moves of all

In order to provide all high school athletes with an opportunity to compete during the upcoming school year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association had to get creative.

In a complete overhaul, the NCHSAA released a new calendar Wednesday for the 2020-21 athletic year as the association continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports will begin on Nov. 4 with volleyball and cross country.

But other fall sports, including football, won’t get started until 2021. Football season is set to take place from Feb. 8 through April 9.

"We know that times are difficult for everyone across our state and across our nation as we continue navigating the difficult decisions that have confronted us all due to COVID-19. We have been working all summer on the goal of returning to the athletic fields and courts as soon as feasible," Tucker said.

The full sports calendar, as of now:

Volleyball, Cross Country: Nov. 4 - Jan. 8.

Swimming: Nov. 23 - Jan. 30.

Basketball: Dec. 7 - Feb. 19.

Boys Soccer and Lacrosse: Jan. 11 - March 12.

Football: Feb. 8 - April 9.

Golf, Boys Tennis, Girls Soccer, Softball: March 1 - April 30.

Baseball, Girls Tennis, Track and Field, Wrestling: April 12 - June 11.

The above start dates are the first days of practice allowed for each sport.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said the new calendar was approved by the Board of Directors Tuesday night. She also said that the calendar is subject to change dependent upon improving COVID-19 conditions in North Carolina.

"We know that if conditions do not get to a level that allows us to transition into Phase 3, then we will have to make some adjustments, that we will have to drop back and punt," Tucker said. "We hope that will not happen."

There will be no official practices or team tryouts for any sport until Nov. 4. Voluntary workouts can continue, with local school districts allowed to implement certain restrictions.

All seasons will be shortened with fewer games allowed. Football teams will only be allowed to play seven games, while most other sports will be capped at 14 games. Cross country, swimming and diving, and trakc and field will be allowed to conduct 10 contests.

Commissioner Tucker said the NCHSAA is working on a plan and committed to conducting playoffs, but there are no dates for any type of postseason listed on the calendar. She did acknowledge that any postseason competition would probably be shortened.

Another issue that still hasn’t been finalized is football conference games. During a press conference Wednesday, Tucker said the NCHSAA hasn’t decided if all seven games during the football season must be played intraconference.

Tucker does hope fans can be in the stands for football games in 2021, and that was a big reason the season was moved outside of its historical fall slate.