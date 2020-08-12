No sports are now scheduled to start until at least November, with football making one of the biggest moves of all.

While admiring the patience and persistence of N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) officials, coaches in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties have been anxious for answers as to what sports may look like this fall.

"Obviously all coaches and athletes want to play," said Hunter Huss football coach Randy Thompson. "If we play, great, but if not tell us that as well, so we know how to proceed. These students’ health is of the utmost importance to everyone, but what it’s also doing to their mental health with the back and forth is wearing on them as well."

On Wednesday, they received their answer.

In an effort to offer an opportunity for all high school athletes to compete in the upcoming school year, the NCHSAA stepped out of the box in creating a schedule for the 2020-21 athletic calendar.

A complete overhaul of past traditions, the association formulated a new schedule as it continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the amended guidelines, athletic contests will begin Nov. 4 with volleyball and cross country going first.

Other fall sports, including football, will not begin action until 2021. The full sports calendar, as of now:

– Volleyball, Cross Country: Nov. 4 - Jan. 8.

– Swimming: Nov. 23 - Jan. 30.

– Basketball: Dec. 7 - Feb. 19.

– Boys Soccer and Lacrosse: Jan. 11 - March 12.

– Football: Feb. 8 - April 9.

– Golf, Boys Tennis, Girls Soccer, Softball: March 1 - April 30.

– Baseball, Girls Tennis, Track and Field, Wrestling: April 12 - June 11.

"I’m excited, we have something to work toward," said Burns football coach David Devine. "We finally have a goal that’s been set and unless things get crazy, we’re working toward Feb. 8. There is time to figure out other concerns like making schedules and trying to move our typical schedule to fit this one, but today was a positive step."

Shelby athletic director and football coach Mike Wilbanks added: "Glad to finally have direction, but at the same time anxious to start working out a plan."

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said the new calendar was approved by the Board of Directors Tuesday night. She also said that the calendar is subject to change dependent upon improving COVID-19 conditions in North Carolina.

"We know that times are difficult for everyone across our state and across our nation as we continue navigating the difficult decisions that have confronted us all due to COVID-19. We have been working all summer on the goal of returning to the athletic fields and courts as soon as feasible," Tucker said.

All seasons will be shortened with fewer games allowed, most sports being played no more than twice a week. Football teams will only be allowed to play seven games, while most other sports will be capped at 14 games.

Tucker said the NCHSAA plans to host postseason play, though the association has not yet finalized those plans.

There will be no official practices or team tryouts for any sport until Nov. 4. Voluntary workouts can continue, with local school districts allowed to implement certain restrictions.

"We are excited, definitely ready to have some direction moving forward with our athletic program,’ said East Lincoln athletic director Chris Matile. "Our coaches and athletes have been working hard during this offseason and ready for some answers.

"I believe the NCHSAA has been very transparent through this whole process and dealing with all of the obstacles in front of them."

East Lincoln, Lincolnton, North Lincoln and West Lincoln - have each held voluntary team workouts since mid-June. Burns, Crest, Kings Mountain and Shelby in Cleveland County started organized team activities July 6.

Outside of Cherryville and East Gaston, who began voluntary workouts on Monday, Gaston County athletes have yet to hit the practice field. The eight other county athletic programs have set Aug. 24 as a tentative start date.

"Our coaches and athletic department are looking forward to the challenge of creating the best sports experience we can for our kids under the new guidelines," said East Gaston athletic director Ryan Resendez.

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.