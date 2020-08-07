With the fall season continuing to get delayed by the NCHSAA, local athletic directors discuss what the biggest financial challenges would be without a football season.

Football is the lifeblood of high school athletics, but Fridays under the lights remain in question after the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Thursday it was delaying the fall sports season past Sept. 1.

Losing an entire football season would be a significant financial loss for local schools. The StarNews obtained 2019 football ticket receipts from football-playing schools inside New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties, and the 10 schools combined for $310,123.55 in revenue.

According to West Brunswick athletic director Jimmy Fletcher, most of the Trojans’ football income goes toward paying game officials across the entire school year. If football season can’t be played, but winter and spring sports play on, schools would need to get creative.

"We are very fortunate and thankful that our district helps us with a lot of athletic costs, but they don’t provide enough for all officials throughout the year," Fletcher said. "Our booster club does a great job raising money, but they’re already working on redoing our weight room. It would make it really, really tough if we don’t play football."

West Brunswick’s football gate revenue last year totaled $34,382, which topped the three high schools in Brunswick County.

New Hanover’s football ticket revenue of $54,238 was the benchmark across the area

Laney made $38,486 off gate receipts in 2019. Like Fletcher, athletic director Fred Lynch is thankful that the New Hanover district helps its athletic programs. There’s also some added help from alumnus Michael Jordan, which Lynch would be able to fall back on.

However, paying officials would remain a concern, and Lynch is already starting to gameplan cost-saving measures if there is no football.

"I’ve started telling my staff, be ready to travel less this coming season," Lynch said. "Trips to Wake County and Durham probably won’t happen, and if there’s no football, it definitely won’t happen. That would take a huge chunk out of our mileage budget."

What could be the solution? The two most likely options, according to local coaches and athletic directors, is either a shortened fall season with no state playoffs, or moving the season to the spring.

Fletcher and Lynch stand on opposite sides of that discussion. Flethcer wants as many home football games as possible, and if that means moving the season to the spring, so be it. Lynch would prefer to have a shortened season in the fall, so the school can have its football revenue before winter and spring sports get started.

But none of that mentions student-athletes. NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker has continuously said she feels a responsibility to provide some sort of season for fall athletes, and that will be the main objective for athletic directors, too.

"At the end of the day, the kids have to be at the forefront of our minds," Hoggard athletic director Brad Lewis told the StarNews in May. "Spring athletes have already missed a season. What can we do to get them, and all athletes, back on the field in a safe manner?"