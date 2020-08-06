The coronavirus case numbers have continued to climb across the state, and due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision on Wednesday, the 2020 North Carolina high school fall sports season will be delayed once again.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Cooper announced that North Carolina will stay in Phase 2 for another five weeks, pushing the expected end to the Phase to Sept. 11.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association had announced last month that the first official practice date for fall sports, originally set for Aug. 1, had been moved to Sept. 1.

Under Phase 2, there can be no gatherings of 25 or more people, and the NCHSAA responded to Cooper’s decision on Thursday with a statement from Commissioner Que Tucker.

"Unfortunately this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA members schools," she said in the release.

Unlike last month’s announcement, Tucker didn’t give an exact date for when the first official practice for fall sports will be.

"The NCHSAA staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year," she said. "It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020.

"We want to play sports during the upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made."

Henderson County Public Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Scott Rhodes said Thursday that the county’s high school athletes are still holding summer workouts and still anticipating the fall sports season.

"Although we are disappointed in the delay of the high school sports season, we completely understand the decision. We are still hopeful that we will play sports during the upcoming school year," he said.