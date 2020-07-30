Nicole Milewski is a rising high school junior who looks to fence at the NCAA Division I level after graduation

White Oak High junior Nicole Milewski has established quite a routine during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to keep her fencing skills sharp.

"My sister and I wake up at five in the morning, we go on a morning beach walk for two miles and when we get home, I spend 30 to 40 minutes doing footwork outside," she said. "Then I do physical exercises, legs and ab workouts, and then do blade work. I work with my sister and after each point, we will talk to each other about what happened."

Milewski’s daily habit compensates for not being able to train with her Cape Fear Fencing Association in Wilmington or participate in any competitions amid the coronavirus crisis.

The routine, especially the early morning activities, isn’t particularly fun all of the time, she said, but it’s necessary not only to stay in fencing shape, but also to further enhance her dream of joining an NCAA Division I program after high school graduation.

"I would say at the beginning of the pandemic, it was hard to question what needed to happen, but now I’ve accepted it," Milewski said. "I’ve been more motivated now."

The 16-year-old Milewski’s determination has paid off.

She was recently named a second-team All-American for women’s epee style for the second time by U.S. Fencing.

She captured two titles the last time she competed – a regional youth tournament in early March in Apex where she won both the Junior 19 & Under division and the Cadet 17 & Under category.

But with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on many sporting events, Milewski has found herself having to train on her own, with the help of her 21-year-old sister, Samantha, a former standout fencer who attends Gonzaga University.

"We haven’t had practice at our club for about four months now, but since my sister has been home, we’ve been able to work out and build up my fundamentals," Milewski said. "I missed nationals this year, which were supposed to be the last week in June in Kentucky, which was very devastating, but this has also helped me mentally.

"Being away from competitions, I can regroup. When I get back to competitions, I can be better than how I was before the virus happened."

Cape Fear Fencing coach Gregory Spahr isn’t surprised that Milewski has made the best out of the pandemic.

"Nicole is good about that," he said. "She realizes what she has to do to get to the next level and she’s self-directing a lot of stuff. When she first started when she was like 8, she was so tall that she was able to just hit everybody her own age and she didn’t, quote, have to work at it. But maybe three years ago when she started doing these national events and she saw the level other women were at, she decided that if she wanted to get up there, she had to up her game."

The coronavirus has left so much "still up in the air," Milewski said of future competitions. And yet, she said that she doesn’t want to use COVID-19 stopping her event schedule as an excuse.

She also feels all athletes can handle their own business if they want to get to higher levels.

"I would say to all other athletes out there, keep working hard and don’t lose motivation," Milewski said. "Do the best you can at home with your workouts. Use anything you can to train, but also take this time to mentally find the love of your sport and really prepare for when you do go back."

