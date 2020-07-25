Her WNBA coaching debut with Phoenix will be nationally televised Saturday on ABC at 3 p.m.

When the WNBA season tips off Saturday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Lakewood High School and NC State alum Chasity Melvin will be on the sideline as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Mercury.

Her journey from the small town of Roseboro to the pinnacle of professional women’s basketball has been punctuated with moments that will live forever in sports lore, like leading late NC State coach Kay Yow to the program’s only Final Four and dropping an NCAA semifinal record 37 points on Louisiana Tech in an 84-65 loss in 1998.

That season cemented Melvin’s legacy as a Wolfpack Hall of Famer and member of the ACC’s 50th anniversary team.

Fans see it as a turning point for the program, a milestone for a legendary coach, a high mark in NC State women’s basketball history.

In the moment, however, Melvin felt no impulse to celebrate.

"We lost," she says on a call from a hotel in the WNBA’s isolated bubble, dubbed the wubble. "I was sad. I wish I’d scored 50."

Time has a way of changing perspective.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Rural North Carolina in 1976 wasn’t a likely launching pad for a Black woman headed for a groundbreaking career in professional basketball. But Melvin didn’t know that.

"Once I started playing, I used to tell my mother I was going to play pro," she says. "Mom told me, ‘They don’t have pros for women.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry. They will.’ "

By the time she graduated as an All-American from NC State, the WNBA was beginning its second season but the ABL had been around a year longer and its director was Tracey Williams who, like Melvin, was born in Sampson County.

The ABL’s average salary was three times that of the WNBA, and many of the best players in the game — Teresa Edwards, Dawn Staley, Yolanda Griffith, Katie Smith — chose to play in the first independent pro basketball league for women in the United States.

Melvin was the No. 2 overall selection in the 1998 ABL draft. She joined the Philadelphia Rage and played three months before the league folded.

Eligible for the 1999 WNBA draft along with her fellow ABL alums, Melvin was selected by the Cleveland Rockers with the No. 11 pick. The influx of talent from the ABL sent the WNBA to a new level of competition and that’s where Melvin would find herself sharing the court with players who’d graced the posters on her bedroom walls — Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoops, Cynthia Cooper.

"I’m freaking out before the game but once you set foot on the court, it’s time to play," Melvin says.

Being awestruck by those athletes wasn’t inspired by their talent alone, but also by their work to create a pro league where Melvin and other women could play as professionals.

"I wouldn’t have become the player I was without that leadership," Melvin, who played 12 years in the WNBA, says.

"We have to be grateful for our opportunities. We didn’t grow up seeing pro women players. We understood what was at stake in our league

"I think that’s why my passion is so deep."

The new frontier for women in pro basketball is on NBA coaching staffs and it’s Melvin’s turn to be among the pioneers. She was hired by the Charlotte Hornets’ G League team, the Greensboro Swarm, as an assistant coach in 2018, becoming the first woman to coach in the franchise.

"I absolutely loved coaching the men," she says. "It fueled my competitive drive.

"When you play on the highest level, your competitive drive has to be super high. You have to be kind of psycho," she says with a chuckle.

She had the drive, but she admits to lacking experience, having only coached at high school and AAU levels before taking on the Swarm.

Once again, history met future in the challenge of a moment and Melvin moved forward. By now, she’s accustomed to stepping into new situations with confidence.

NOT INTIMIDATED

Melvin dreamed of playing in college, but prior to leading Lakewood to the state 1-A title as a senior in 1994, the dream was just beginning to take shape in reality.

"On the bus back home, I was thinking I might actually be getting into college," she says."Winning that championship gave me confidence that I might be OK in college."

That game, and how well she played it, was an indication of Melvin’s ability to thrive at the sport’s highest levels, despite her small-town background.

"For rural kids, we’re very family oriented. We were nervous. The other school had been there before. Some of our team hadn’t even been to a college campus."

In her final high school game, Melvin scored her magic number of 37 points — the same number that would set an NCAA Final Four record four years later in her last game with the Wolfpack — and pulled down 21 rebounds as the Leopards defeated Murphy 80-60.

That pattern of challenge and success would repeat throughout Melvin’s career. It inspired her book, "At the End of the Day," released in 2016. It’s an unblinking account of the faith that sustained her through bullying, near-death experiences, and struggles of all kinds.

It’s her truth, and the foundation on which she stands now as an inspiration to women and men, small-town ballers and big-city talent, people who have found success and those who still struggle.

"Most people don’t know my story and where I’m from," she says. "I don’t take it for granted and I always want to keep inspiring people."

A WINDING PATH

Melvin tried to find a job coaching on the college basketball level before she accepted a position with the Swarm. That opportunity didn’t come until after she’d proven herself as a men’s pro coach.

Any pioneer faces uncertainty. But Melvin found that her experience as a player made coaching on the professional level an easy transition.

She’d grown up playing against men, so she wasn’t intimidated by them. Her biggest challenge turned out to be finding a place to get dressed.

"Clothes were my biggest dilemma," she says. "There were no problems with the guys or coaching staff."

That experience led to her being hired as an assistant coach for the Loyola-Maryland women’s squad. Eager and excited to be on the path she envisioned, Melvin planned a summer of recruiting trips. And then came COVID-19. No recruiting. No basketball.

About a month after that bombshell, Melvin got a call from Phoenix Mercury coach Sandy Brondello.

It lead to the wubble, where Melvin is now coaching one of the top organizations in the league that features three of the top players in the world — Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner.

LIFE IN THE WUBBLE

This season like no other put Melvin at the IMG Academy on July 6 where she spent four days in quarantine, was tested daily for COVID-19, and then began practice.

She was sought for her knowledge of post play to complement Brondello, a guard from Australia who played in the WNBA at the same time as Melvin. Both were all-stars.

Griner’s game has already made an impression. "I believe she is going into her prime," Melvin says.

With no practice squad and only eight players on site for the first week of practice, she anticipates a slow start as women get back into playing shape.

"If you haven’t played at a high level, getting back on defense, getting bumped on a shot … They’ll need a couple of weeks to take contact, move laterally. We just want to make sure they’re healthy," Melvin says.

A positive of the wubble season, she says, is no travel. Even though teams are facing a tight schedule, they’ll have more time to rest and recover between games.

"That’ll help the veterans, especially," she says.

Just like that Final Four two decades ago, Melvin is immersed in the present and her perspective is of the moment, not of her place in history.

Her WNBA coaching debut will be nationally televised Saturday on ABC at 3 p.m. It’s a long way from Roseboro, but she wouldn’t be here without that history.

"I look back at where I came from and think, life is funny," she says, and I can hear her smiling.

"I’ve learned to appreciate the moments."

Sports editor Monica Holland can be reached at mholland@fayobserver.com.