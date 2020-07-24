Hall of Fame athletic directors Chris Roehner (South Brunswick) and Ed Gilroy answer pressing questions about a potential return to high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

Southeastern North Carolina has had no shortage of successful athletic directors, including recent retirees Ed Gilroy of Trask High School and Chris Roehner of South Brunswick High, both members of the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.

Gilroy retired in 2019 after 42 years in education. Roehner stepped away this June after 38 years.

The duo has a wealth of knowledge and, admittedly, they’re still invested with local high school sports. They joined the StarNews for a phone interview to discuss pressing questions with the COVID-19 pandemic and high school sports. The full interview is below.

What would be your biggest concern with high school sports starting in the fall from a logistical standpoint?

Gilroy: I think a big concern is proximity of kids during transportation. Are we now taking four buses instead of two because we’re going to have one kid in each seat instead of two? How will you enforce social distancing protocols with fans? Are we going to require them to have masks? What about auxiliary personnel like the chain crew, announcers and ticket takers? There could be officials working at a Trask and North Brunswick game, then that same week they’re doing an Ashley and East Bladen contest. Now, that official opened himself up to four different school districts. I have a lot of concerns with a return to play.

Roehner: Ed covered the gamut. My biggest concern as an AD is we interact with a lot of different people. At every event we’re interacting with gate keepers, (Student Resource Officers) and lots of other people coming to help me. I don’t want to put anyone in a situation that they’re uncomfortable with. How are we going to do gate duty? Are we going to let people get in free? Protect the people who help me on a daily basis at practices or even at school.

Do you think kids who select virtual learning should be allowed to play sports?

Gilroy: I know in Wake County, they announced those kids will be eligible. How do you make that decision to penalize a kid when their parent made a decision in the best interest of their child? The school has made that decision that virtual learning is an option, that if the kid is going to be enrolled I think they should be eligible. Now, it does bring a whole other set of problems for you as an AD and as a coach, but if they’re on the school roster they should be allowed to play.

Roehner: I think biggest drawback there is transportation. If we do have virtual school, I don’t think we have JV programs. JV kids without a license would rely on parents or other kids to bring them to practice, and for social distancing purposes, that becomes a problem. But I agree with with Ed, if they’re on the school roster they should be eligible.

Would you support moving football to the spring?

Gilroy: I’d have to look at how we would set it up. We’ve already gone through a situation taking away spring season from a set of athletes. Are we going to further penalize spring athletes because football is your money maker? We had basketball cut short and lost our spring season. If we lose fall, all the different athletes were hit equally. You’ll run into some other problems, too. Does the star quarterback who happens to be a good pitcher get to play both sports? Can the running back run in the track meet on Wednesday afternoon? Whats going to happen to our fields? Fields need time to recover for girls soccer and lacrosse. I would need to see specifics

Roehner: I just think to support what Ed already said, there are just too many factors involved trying to move a fall sport to the spring. With facilities and moving kids’ seasons around, I would not be in support of football in the spring.

Do you think some sports could happen while more high-risk sports are not allowed to be played?

Gilroy: I don’t foresee it happening. Could it happen? Yes. You could see different sports, whether it be tennis or golf and others that are easier to social distance. How do you social distance on a volleyball court, or a soccer field or a football field? Depends on what the data shows us and if things are coming down and start to level off.

Roehner: This whole situation, I’m sure there are many parents out there that feel their son or daughter should have the opportunity to participate. You’re creating more problems if only some sports are allowed to start. I’m not saying they don't care, but many parents are calling this a hoax and saying it’s not really happening just to give their kid the chance to play football, volleyball, soccer or anything else.

How much influence do you think the NCHSAA will take from neighboring states like South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia?

Gilroy: Looking at what the NCHSAA has done so far, they have always said postponing and delaying. They’re going to put off canceling things. They’re going to want to get all the info from health and human services before making any decision. Some schools are going to be adversely affected. West Brunswick and South Brunswick play the South Carolina schools like North Myrtle Beach. It will be affected in some way shape or form, but again, they’re going to be data-driven and see what’s best for North Carolina.

Roehner: I think the other states can do what they want, and I would hope our state association would confer with medical officials from our state and use information they have to make decisions that fit best for our athletics. Let’s learn from other states, and do what’s best for our kids.

There’s a lot of talk about kids transferring to private schools. Would that be a legitimate concern for you?

Gilroy: Well, where I was in Pender County, there were limited options as far as where the kid could go. Travel south to Wilmington or further north to Harrells Christian. In that area I don’t see too much concern, but I’m not sure about Wilmington or other parts. You might get a few, but I think that’s a lot more talk in regard to something to put on social media than actual action.

Roehner: I think right now I have heard things about some of our kids and parents (at South Brunswick) are buying condos in Myrtle Beach so kids could go down to Horry County to play. What is the best interest for your son or daughter? I’ve got two kids at North Brunswick. One’s a cheerleader, one’s a golfer. I’d love to see them participate under normal circumstances, but it might not be safe. What’s in the best interest of your children?

Do you think we will have a fall season of any kind?

Gilroy: I think the NCHSAA is going to do their best to have a fall season. I would not bet my house on it. I hope there is, but I’m not sure at this point with the number of schools that have shut down workouts all together and seeing record numbers of cases in North Carolina and across the country. It scares me to say that. Hoping for yes, but probably no.

Roehner: My first thought would be with the way things are continuing to be postponed, I would say no, but I could see three very abbreviated seasons. A lot like what’s going on with the professionals in baseball and basketball. Using the info from our state officials and governor and medical officials, we could come up with some sort of plan to have our kids participate even if it meant moving everything back to three very short seasons.