The NCHSAA’s decison to delay the start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1 was hardly unexpected.

With there being no signs of COVID-19 abating in North Carolina, it would have been unreasonable for the official start of practice to occur on Aug. 1 and with the first games on Aug. 17.

But at least there is hope. The NCHSAA wants to get in some semblance of a fall season. Consider that neighboring Virginia is not playing high school football in the fall. Some school districts have canceled athletic activity indefinitely.

If fall sports can ultimately be salvaged, there will be changes. Since the season can’t start on time, games will be lost. Of course, that means a shortened season.

That’s the simple part.

There are kinds of solutions being bandied about by various interested parties. One is to have only conference games. But one size doesn’t fit all. Some conferences — such as the Central Carolina Conference — have 10 teams. Others have as few as five. That would be tough to solve.

Another one in football is to play a certain amount of games and ended the season with a "bowl" game. One more is to shorten the playoffs.

Some sports such as cross country and tennis could probably be played without too much difficulty.

Then you have to consider the possibility of the NCHSAA deciding to eventually cancel all fall sports. That would lead to many problems for high school athletics since the revenue from football pays for the other sports. They could decide to flip the fall and spring sports seasons, though that is considered unlikely.

Canceling falls sports would be an extreme measure that could produce unwanted consequences. One athletic director told me that high school sports is the greatest dropout prevention. Then there’s the affect it would have on the communities. Sports can be a rallying point for a community.

But it could happen. What then? Alternative leagues could be created. That happened when the American Legion baseball season got canceled. The NC3 American Baseball League was created in short order. They’re essentially playing American Legion baseball without the patches. It’s working.

Think of the rising senior football players who are still awaiting for scholarship offers. Their high school careers could already be over.

It even affects recent graduates. West Davidson’s Andrew Brown signed with North Carolina A&T. But the Aggies aren’t going to have a 2020 season. That leaves Brown with a decision to make. He could redshirt or go somewhere else.

There’s so much unknown and it will all depends on COVID-19.

It’s good that the NCHSAA is projecting a hopeful attitude on everything. These are not normal times and anything positive will be a plus.

