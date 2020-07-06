One of the last things Ray Barber did was something pretty typical.

Barber, known far and wide as "Bit", brought drinks and snacks for Union County’s football coaches to the school on Monday morning, as the Yellow Jackets started their first day of summer workouts. There, he was greeted by longtime friend Scott Sherbert, the Union County High School athletic director.

"My wife was out here helping me, and we were getting the kids checked in, taking their temperatures and filling out their (health) paperwork," Sherbert said. "She asked me if Bit needed an assumption of risk form, and I told her no, but I would take his temperature just to see if something was off. We were just cutting up. He said he’d try to come out and see us later this week."

Tragically, that visit won’t come. Barber died on Monday of an apparent health problem while driving. He was 43.

"He and I were together before kindergarten," Sherbert said. "We were in school together all the way through. I’m just kind of numb. It’s so shocking."

Barber was a longtime volunteer for the Union County football program, handling equipment and other miscellaneous things.

"Sometimes it was just things that people didn’t want to deal with," Sherbert said. "He’d be there every time he could, and he did it for years. He loved it. Take this morning, for example. He was just trying to do something nice and kind for somebody. It might not look like much, but if you’re a coach and you walk in from workouts and there’s a cold drink and a snack waiting there for you, that’s pretty thoughtful."

Yellow Jackets’ head coach Brian Thompson didn’t have to be convinced when assistant Bryan Robinson approached him about Barber helping the program.

"When I got here a couple of summers ago, I tried to get to know some people and do some things," Thompson said. "Rob mentioned something to me about Bit, and how he used to be involved with the program and had gotten away from it for whatever reason, and that he’d like to come in and help. Now, I’m not going to turn down free help. We got to talking and hit it off, and he got what we called his lifetime contract."

Thompson said it’s hard to describe what Barber meant to the program.

"He’s just a sweet guy, and he loves Union County football," Thompson said. "When I take vacation days, I go to the beach. He took his to come to high school football games and help our team. When you look at football and what it means in the context of a small town, to have people who just want to be a part of it and be positive about it, that was him. He just loved it, and he tried to do his best to work around whatever we asked him to do, and then some."

Robinson said Barber’s love for the program had been evident for years.

"I’ve been a part of this program for nearly 30 years," he said. "Nobody cared more or was more dedicated to Union County football than Bit. He loved every single second, it didn’t matter what it was. During this whole pandemic while we’ve been out of school, every single week, he’d call me and ask how my week was going, ask about my family. He’d ask if we knew when we’d be able to get going again. He just loved sports, and he loved his team. He was here at 7:30 this morning, just because we were back."

Barber’s love for sports didn’t stop at Union County. He was a supporter of the University of South Carolina and the Miami Dolphins, and loved professional wrestling almost as much, working with TransSouth Wrestling. Those connections to the squared circle were the source of treasured memories for Thompson and Robinson.

"When we decided last year we wanted to do something special for our turnover chain, a turnover robe, we talked to Bit," Thompson said. "He knew a guy who made them for the wrestling shows. He called him, had it made, paid for it, and gave it to us. That’s just who he was and the kind of things he did."

Robinson’s wrestling-based tradition with Barber goes back to his playing days.

"It was 1996, 1997, and the NWO was the big deal in wrestling," Robinson said. "When we came off the field after a touchdown, he’d meet me and we’d do the NOW "too sweet" deal. When he came back around, after we’d score, I’d be out near the bottom of the numbers, high-fiving players and congratulating them, and I’d turn around and there would be Bit. Too sweet. Other than his friendship, his help, his dedication, his love – I think that’s what I’ll miss the most."