SALISBURY - Lexington-Davidson's first NC 3 trip to Newman Park was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Host Rowan County's 12-3 victory Tuesday night was characterized by misplayed grounders, erratic throws and some plain old tough luck. The Warriors committed seven errors, allowed seven unearned runs and fell to 0-2.

"We actually pitched it pretty well," L-D coach Keaton Hawks said after Rowan (2-0) parlayed 12 hits into its second victory over the locals this week. "We were always around the plate and hit our spots. (Rowan) was just very good at hitting it with two outs and even with two strikes."

Rowan jolted losing pitcher Noah Sams for three runs in each of the first two innings. The right-hander surrendered base hits to the first three batters he faced and found himself down a run. Another crossed on an infield error and a third scored when Sams balked with runners at the corners.

"Well, it's been three months since we played a game," said L-D catcher Kaden Swaim, a rising senior at Oak Grove High School. "But honestly, I thought our pitchers pitched well and threw strikes. We just made a couple of mistakes."

Sams made a costly one after retiring Rowan's first two batters in the last of the second. He watched as Cole Hales coaxed a walk on a 3-2 pitch, slugger Wayne Mize lined a single to center field and Jordan Goodine legged out an infield hit. With the bases loaded, Sams got ahead of Logan Rogers before the first-baseman sent a booming, bases-clearing double over the head of center-fielder Seth Polen.

"That's a good example," Hawks said. "We had a chance to get out of that inning but couldn't do it."

Winning coach Jim Gantt wasn't surprised by Rowan's instant-offense lineup. His team mashed 14 hits in Sunday's season-opening win at Holt-Moffitt Field.

"Yeah, that's one of the things we can do," he explained. "We come out swinging the bats. Tonight we had some extra chances, some errors on their part. You still have to put the ball in play and the guys did a good job of it."

Lexington-Davidson got on the board in the top of the third. Facing left-hander Casey Gouge, No. 9 hitter Evan Yates muscled an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left-center, trimming the deficit to 6-1.

"I was looking for a fastball middle-in and he gave it to me," said Yates, a recent North Davidson graduate. "It was right there and I just ripped it."

Two innings later, Yates stepped in against Matt Henderson -- the second of six RC pitchers. With teammate Drew Rabon inching off third base, Yates drilled a scalding line drive toward the gap in left-center field, only to be foiled when Goodine made a sprawling, belly-flop catch. It went in the books as a sac fly and drew L-D within 7-2.

"Their defense was pretty solid," Yates said with a post-game head shake. "They made a few plays that were difference-makers. That was a 3-2 curveball and I ripped it as hard as I could. The guy really made a great catch."

There was at least one other defensive gem worth noting. Trailing 10-2 in the top of the seventh inning, L-D's Austin Leonard was robbed when his sinking line drive was gobbled up by charging Rowan center-fielder C.P. Pyle.

The Warriors plated their final run against right-hander Andrew Kennerly in the eighth. Polen grounded a one-out single up the middle, advanced to second base on a walk to Swaim and scored when catcher Charlie Klingler -- a late-game defensive replacement behind the plate -- overthrew third on Polen's stolen base. Rowan closed the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of unearned runs against L-D reliever Tyler Shytle.

For now, Hawks and Warriors are simply hoping a sour start will ripen into something sweet.

"We're definitely better than this," Swaim said reassuringly. "Without a doubt, we are."

NOTES: The teams combined for 18 hits and 11 errors. ... Yates walked in his final at-bat. Polen and Rabon each went 1-for-3 and leadoff batter Levi Perrell stole two bases. ... Rowan's Klingler was 3-for-6 with two steals. ... Brannon Williamson and southpaw Wilson White also pitched for the Warriors. ... The game was designated as a non-conference matchup. A crowd of 25 was admitted and most adhered to social distancing recommendations. ... Lexington-Davidson returns to action Thursday night against High Point at Thomasville's Finch Field.