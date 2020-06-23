South Brunswick’s Luke Boldt is a member of the inaugural First Tee Scholarship Program.

Luke Boldt was buzzing on the inside, but in front of a nationally-televised audience, the recent South Brunswick graduate tried to remain calm.

Boldt was one of seven high school graduates surprised with a personal congratulatory message from President George W. Bush on their selection into the inaugural class of the First Tee Scholarship Program. President Bush made the announcement June 10 on the Golf Channel, with Boldt and three other graduates also on the broadcast.

"I had no idea what was coming," Boldt told the StarNews Monday. "They just told us it was something to thank all of the First Tee donors. I had to have some silent excitement because I was on camera, but it was an awesome feeling."

Boldt has been a participant in the First Tee of Coastal Carolinas for 14 years. He volunteers as a junior coach and has earned ACE certification, which is the highest level in the program.

He is going to East Carolina University next year where he plans on majoring in public health. Boldt will be an East Carolina Scholar, which is a merit-based scholarship offered to the university’s top incoming freshmen.

"Your hard work has paid off," said President George W. Bush, via video message. "The coming years will bring new learning, new friendships, new challenges and new opportunities. Remembering the values you have learned through the First Tee will help you for the years to come. Laura and I join your family and friends and recognize you on this special occasion, and we send our best wishes."

At South Brunswick, Boldt was a co-captain of the golf team this year before his final season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With UNCW signee Walker Isley and brother Jack Boldt, Luke and the Cougars had serious aspirations of a state championship in 2020.

Luke also competed for the South Brunswick swim team, an Eagle Scout and community outreach chair for the Health Occupations Student of America, coordinating blood and food drives twice yearly.

With a bright future ahead, Luke is thankful for his time with the First Tee. It’s provided him with countless life lessons to go along with his new scholarship.

"The First Tee is really the backbone of my childhood," Luke said. "Just growing up with the game of golf and the First Tee gave me life skills to be successful. They can give you so much if you give them everything, and that’s what I tried to do with the First Tee."