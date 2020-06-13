Baseball has made it back.

The first game in just over three months will be played Monday night at Holt-Moffitt Field when the Lexington Flying Pigs play the Deep River Muddogs.

It’s a sight that will be most welcome after so many weeks of silence even if there are varying degrees of success as the state tries to re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flying Pigs are the new kids in town, Lexington’s second attempt to have a summer collegiate wooden bat team. Fans will recognize players like Jonathan Conway, Carson Swaim and Andruw Cook. Others they’ll get to know.

Lexington’s first try at wooden bat baseball didn’t go well. The Chops, a team in the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League, were to begin play in Lexington in 2012. Yet they played most of their 2011 season as the Charlotte Crushers in Lexington. That was confusing enough. And then in 2012 as the Chops, they played some games at Holt-Moffitt Field, with doubleheaders starting at 7 p.m. That made for nights stretching well past midnight. It wasn’t set up to work and it didn’t.

The Flying Pigs are part of the Old North State League, which seems to get it better. Doubleheaders start at 4 p.m. Now that makes sense.

Later in the week on Saturday, June 20, the Warriors make their debut in NC 3 American League Baseball at Holt-Moffitt Field. This one-season American Legion substitute team looks stacked, especially with top players from Oak Grove and North Davidson, two teams that reached the fourth round of the 2-A state playoffs in 2019.

The Warriors also have the advantage of starting their season after the momentum-sapping “beach break” that often plagued Post 8 teams. The seniors have graduated, they taken their trips to the beach and now they can play baseball.

On paper, the team looks great. They have potential to do well this summer.

Davidson County’s more established collegiate wooden bat team, the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, drew a short straw when their biggest rival - the Asheboro Copperheads - opted not to play the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

That hurts the HiToms business-wise, though the Copperheads ownership took what they felt like was the right approach for the safety of their franchise.

The HiToms will still play in a Coastal Plain League season that was already shortened. Now they will have fewer opponents and travel will be limited. But they can get on the field and that’s something.

Most fans will be looking over or through fences at least through June 26 as North Carolina decides whether to enter Phase Three of its recovery process.

At least it’s a start.

