Consider it a 4-for-4 effort from the in-state Atlantic Coast Conference schools that delivered on a history-making level.

All four became the producers of first-round picks Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball Draft, marking the first time ever that such a feat shared among Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest has happened in the same draft.

N.C. State catcher Patrick Bailey, widely rated as the top prospect available at his position, got the run started as many expected. He was taken 13th overall by the San Francisco Giants.

Then, Duke pitcher Bryce Jarvis (18th overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks), Wake Forest pitcher Jared Shuster (25th overall to the Atlanta Braves) and North Carolina slugger Aaron Sabato (27th overall to the Minnesota Twins) came off the board across the next 14 selections.

Bailey, a 21-year-old switch hitter from Greensboro, is the seventh Wolfpack player to be chosen in the opening round of the draft since 2005. Coming out of High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy three years ago, the Twins drafted Bailey in the 37th round.

He hit .321 to earn ACC Freshman of the Year recognition in 2018, collected first-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore, and bashed six home runs in 54 at-bats during this past season’s coronavirus-shortened campaign. He finished his N.C. State career with a .302 batting average, 29 homers and 106 RBI in 131 college games.

San Francisco’s selection of Bailey registered as a surprise to some analysts. The Giants used a first-round pick last year on former Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart.

“I wouldn’t have thought the Giants would take another college catcher after taking Joey Bart No. 2 overall,” Baseball America executive editor Jim Callis said on MLB.com. “But I applaud the conviction. You have to take whoever you think is the best player, regardless of need. Bailey is a switch-hitting catcher with power from both sides and the tools to do a solid job behind the plate. I’ll be interested to see how the Bart-Bailey timeshare plays out, assuming both develop as expected.”

At 18th overall, the Diamondbacks made Jarvis, a 22-year-old right-hander, the first Duke product drafted during the opening round since 2012, when pitcher Marcus Stroman was taken 22nd overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. Jarvis put together a 13-4 record, 2.81 earned run average and 201 strikeouts in 150-plus innings during his Blue Devils career.

He went in the 37th round of last year’s draft as an age-eligible sophomore, before improving his velocity some 10 mph and touching 96 mph with his fastball. He’s the son of Kevin Jarvis, a former Wake Forest and major league pitcher.

“Bryce made a quantum leap from a year ago,” Callis said. “He added 20 pounds of muscle and his stuff took off. His fastball jumped to 92-96 miles per hour, his curveball showed flashes of becoming a plus pitch and his changeup remained his biggest weapon. He showed off his considerable polish by throwing one perfect game and flirting with another in four starts this spring.”

Seven slots after Jarvis was chosen, Wake Forest’s Shuster went to the Braves at No. 25 overall, becoming the fifth Demon Deacons player in five years to be selected among the top 50 picks in the draft.

Shuster, a 21-year-old left-hander, was tied for third in the ACC with 43 strikeouts in just 26.1 innings when this past season came to an end in mid-March. He went 4-4 in 2019 and 2-1 in 2020, and supplied 169 strikeouts in 128-plus innings during his three years with Wake Forest.

The Twins scooped North Carolina’s Sabato with the No. 27 overall pick soon after Shuster’s selection. Sabato, a 21-year-old sophomore who played first base for the Tar Heels, was eligible to be drafted because of his age. Minnesota projects Sabato as a designated hitter.

He proved to be one of college baseball’s premier power sources as a freshman in 2019, cranking out a .343 batting average and 18 home runs. He hit .292 and seven homers in 19 games this past season before the COVID-19 shutdown.

The 2020 MLB Draft has been shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds due to the pandemic. The second through fifth rounds of the draft were to be held Thursday.

The first round was conducted Wednesday night, with Arizona State first baseman / third baseman Spencer Torkelson (No. 1 to the Detroit Tigers), Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad (No. 2 to the Baltimore Orioles), Minnesota pitcher Max Meyer (No. 3 to the Miami Marlins), Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy (No. 4 to the Kansas City Royals) and Vanderbilt outfielder / infielder Austin Martin (No. 5 to the Blue Jays) leading the proceedings.