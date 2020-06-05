RALEIGH — Athletics director Boo Corrigan has laid out North Carolina State’s four-part plan for returning its athletes to campus, with the first phase of the process in effect and underway.

In a letter posted this week on the school’s athletics website, Corrigan said Phase 1 of the Wolfpack’s restarting of sports activities allows football and men’s and women’s basketball players who live locally to participate in voluntary workouts that have been approved by the NCAA.

Athletes will receive physical examinations and COVID-19 testing conducted by N.C. State’s sports medicine staff before returning to campus.

If cleared, the athletes will be permitted access to training spaces such as the Murphy Center, football practice fields including the Close-King Indoor Facility, Reynolds Coliseum and the Dail Basketball Complex, to resume their offseason programs.

Athletes will be separated into small groups within their respective sports during workouts, in an effort to achieve social distancing and observe other public health safety precautions in this time of coronavirus.

“First and foremost, the overall safety and health of our student-athletes will always be our first consideration,” Corrigan said in the letter.

Corrigan said Phase 2 will begin no later than June 20, and allows returning and incoming football players who have been cleared by N.C. State’s medical staff to return to student housing. Men’s and women’s basketball players will follow shortly thereafter, though Corrigan didn’t specify a date.

All remaining fall sports athletes are to return to campus later in the summer as part of Phase 3. Further details for that segment weren’t provided. The fourth phase will mark the return of all athletes across the Wolfpack’s remaining sports, in conjunction with the start of the school’s fall semester.

N.C. State’s fall semester now is scheduled to begin Aug. 10, nine days earlier than originally planned. The semester will conclude before Thanksgiving. N.C. State’s summer session classes are being held online, and student housing has been closed since March 17.

“Since our world in college athletics came to pause in March, we have adapted, evolved and continued to work with our campus, league and health officials on what our ultimate path forward will be,” Corrigan said in the letter.

“It’s been a collective effort from our student-athletes, coaches and staffs who have shown the best in the human spirit and what it means to represent N.C. State University.”

North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham has put a similar model in place as the Tar Heels have prepared to resume sports activities, with athletes returning to campus in Chapel Hill in groups starting June 12.

The NCAA announced last month that voluntary workouts on campuses could begin June 1 for football and men’s and women’s basketball. Workouts must comply with health and safety guidelines made by state and local governments, and by schools and conferences.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan for reopening the state limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, as per his administration’s Phase 2 restrictions, which run through June 26.