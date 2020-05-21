One of the state’s top 2021 prospect, WR JJ Jones (6-4 190) of Myrtle Beach has made his college decision and he will announce it on Instagram and Twitter Friday night either at 6:00 or 7:00 PM. The time will be determined Friday morning. Jones said he did his due diligence on his final choices, which he narrowed to three, and he’s at peace with the decision.

“It’s kind of a burden off my back, and finally getting it off my chest and put it out to the public is something I’ve been waiting to do for a while,” Jones said. “I really based it off of the school I felt was home. How I fit in, and the play style, that’s why I chose the school I’m going to go to because I feel like I fit in very well there.”

While the public does not yet know his choice, Jones said he has notified the staff of his decison.

“They were just extremely excited,” Jones said. “They had a feeling they were going to get me. It was kind of hard, on and off throughout this whole recruiting process. They were overjoyed in just the fact that this school is about to get a playmaker and hopefully be a cornerstone for this 2021 class says a lot.”

Jones trimmed his list to a final five of USC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State. From there, he worked the list down to a final three, and he made his choice from that trio.

“I was stuck between Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina,” Jones said. “All this past week I’ve just been taking phone calls, calling the head coach, FaceTiming the nutrition staff, FaceTiming a bunch of staff members of the schools just to get a better fit level since I can’t visit them right now. Just doing my research and keep in contact with those schools.”

And that includes conversations with USC head coach Will Muschamp and receivers coach Joe Cox in the last 24 hours.

“The conversation was good,” he said. “I talked to Coach Muschamp yesterday. I talked to coach (Joe) Cox this morning. The conversation went pretty decent, nothing too big. I’m just ready to get this over with and start focusing on my season and get my team a ring.”

Jones is well aware the most of the national and regional recruiting analysts have him pegged for North Carolina.

“They’ve got me crystal-balled there 100%,” Jones said. “I don’t even look at these recruiting sites any more because of the amount of BS on there just really irks me.”

Jones is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and the #3 prospect in South Carolina. Last season he had 40 catches for 654 yards and 14 touchdowns.