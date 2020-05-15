Ann Ferguson was going to get the opportunity to coach in the 19th annual McDonald’s All-American basketball game on April 1 in Houston.

And the Thomasville girls basketball was excited.

"I couldn’t believe that I was being asked," Ferguson said. "Having the opportunity to be a part of that game is like winning the lottery for a basketball coach. It’s something you dream about."

That wasn’t all.

Ferguson, a native of Williamstown, West Virginia was going to on the East staff, working alongside her high school coach, Fred Sauro, who is the second-winningest girls coach in West Virginia history.

"Coach Sauro coached me when I was in high school and has been a mentor to me ever since," Ferguson said. "Getting to coach with him in any game would be incredible. ... Getting to do it in the McDonald’s All-American game would have literally been a dream come true."

But then the coronavirus pandemic ruined everything. The game, set for the Toyota Center in Houston, was canceled.

"We did get to meet as a staff virtually and in person before the game got canceled and I learned so much in those sessions from coach Sauro and Amy Chapman, the other assistant coach who was selected."

Ferguson found her way to North Carolina after graduating from Williamstown. She played four years for Guilford College, surpassing 1,000 career points before heading to Arkansas to begin her coaching career.

That coaching arc in Arkansas included a stint as an assistant at Arkansas-Fort Smith, an NCAA Division II school, as well as Arkansas Baptist High School and Bryant High School.

Then came an opportunity to return to the Triad when Thomasville needed a girls basketball coach. She was offered the job by athletic director Steve Bare and accepted it.

"Thomasville has a great tradition in regards to women’s basketball and the opportunity to get back to that was really enticing to me," Ferguson said.

The Bulldogs were 5-18 in 2018-19, Ferguson’s first year, but they made a big jump to 12-12 in 2019-20, reaching the 2-A state playoffs.

"She is a great colleague and a really committed basketball coach," Bare said. "She exemplifies professionalism and has a sincere drive to help our young ladies become the best version of themselves on and off the floor. We are extremely fortunate to have her on our campus."

Ferguson was named Central Carolina Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. Prospects are there for even more improvement with leading scorers Jada Gainey and Shakira Little returning for one more season.

Meanwhile, Ferguson awaits on any possible makeup date for the McDonald’s game.

"We haven’t heard anything from them since they canceled the games," she said. "Fingers are crossed we still get the opportunity but still a great honor to be selected for this year even though the game got canceled."

