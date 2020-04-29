The Coastal Plain League announced its season would start late and not have an All-Star Show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans of the Wilmington Sharks can still hold hope that summer nights at Buck Hardee Field will be filled with baseball.

The Coastal Plain League announced in a press release Wednesday that it was suspending the start of its season to July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sharks are one of the league’s 15 franchises.

The press release also stated that teams can begin to form in mid-June, depending on governmental guidance, with practice and a handful of exhibition games permitted before the start of the season in July.

"It is expected that this schedule will allow the league's teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and the country's finest collegiate baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season," the Coastal Plain League said in the press release.

Over the coming weeks, the Coastal Plain League will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans.

Shortly after the announcement from the Coastal Plain League, the Sharks posted a press release stating they will have an adjusted schedule released in the coming weeks featuring 21 home games and 21 away games.

"On top of the staple Thirsty Thursdays, Friday Night Fireworks shows, and Saturday Night Giveaways, we're also putting together a few fundraising efforts for those in our community who have been affected by COVID-19," Wilmington Sharks General Manager Carson Bowen said.

"We're continuing to have conversations with local health officials about what it will take for us to safely hold events at the ballpark this summer," Bowen said. "Thankfully we have time to continue to explore the situation, and our team is eager to make baseball a reality this summer."

The Coastal Plain League All-Star Show, which was originally scheduled for July 12-13 in Holly Springs, has been canceled to maximize the amount of games for players and teams. The Holly Springs Salamanders will instead host the 2021 All-Star Show with dates and information to be announced over the coming months.

The Wilmington Sharks have already begun to fill out their roster, including five former members of the New Hanover baseball team. Kyle Smith, Jac Croom, Austin Skipper, Brayden Barry and Mitch Baddour will once again call Legion Stadium home.