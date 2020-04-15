DT Javon Kinlaw rose from the junior college ranks to All-American at USC. Next week he’s expected to hear his named called early in the first round of the NFL Draft. Kinlaw is the model for what Will Muschamp and Tracy Rocker will seek in future defensive tackles. The pair identified one possibility this week with an offer to three-star DT Isaiah Coe (6-3 310) of Iowa Western JC. He’s ranked the #1 junior college defensive tackle prospect in the country by 247Sports.

Coe is a native of Flossmoor, IL who went right to the junior college following high school. Last season he had 37 tackles with 6.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and he forced 2 fumbles. Coe said the Gamecocks just recently contacted him and the offer came quickly.

“It was kind of on the spot,” Coe said. “They said they watched my film and they did their homework, and then that’s when they decided to offer me, so they did. I talked to Coach (Tracy) Rocker, Coach (Will) Muschamp and Coach (Eric) Wolford. They liked that I was athletic, disruptive and I would be sort of be like a Javon Kinlaw type player in the 3-4 or the 4-3. Just play havoc on the back end.”

Coe is just now starting to build his relationship with the Gamecock staff, but from the early conversations he likes their approach to him.

“They were very sincere and very thoughtful on how they really thought of me, and how highly they thought of me,” Coe said. “They really felt like I’d be a good impact on the school and the program.”

Some of the other offers for Coe include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Houston, UCF, Memphis, Louisiana and Liberty. His plan is to take things slowly until he reaches the point where he wants to shorten his list.

“Every school right now I’m taking into consideration,” Coe said. “I’m just taking it day by day and see how far this goes. Once I know there’s something that’s going to happen for sure, that’s when I’ll start separating the schools.”

Coe said he is on track to graduate in December. He will have three to play two at the next level.