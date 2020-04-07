Due to the COVID-19 concerns postponing most of the high school sports spring seasons, we reached out to coaches to have their seniors on the spring sports teams fill out this form. We’ll be recognizing spring sports seniors throughout the COVID-19 suspension, which is set to end on May 18.

Name: Leah Marr

Team: East Henderson girls soccer

Plans after high school: Attend Covenant College

Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory is my junior season. I chose this because it was the best season that our women’s soccer program has seen. We had great team chemistry and had a winning record. I was able to help lead my team to winning our first ever playoff game by scoring four goals. We reached the second round of playoffs, which hadn’t been done before. It was such a special season to be apart of.