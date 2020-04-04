Seven prep sports were supposed to be in the spotlight from March into early June.

But on March 23, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said that it’s “difficult to imagine” high school sports resuming this season if schools remain closed, which is currently through mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the next few weeks, The Fayetteville Observer will try to fill the void by honoring Cumberland County seniors who play spring sports with the 910Preps Spring Senior Salute series.

Several coaches and athletic directors have reached out with nominations and others are encouraged to email the student-athlete’s name, school and reason for recognition along with a head-and-shoulders photograph to rbaxley@fayobserver.com.

With National Student-Athlete Day set for Monday, Pine Forest senior Lauren Geske will kick things off.

Geske is a soccer player and cheerleader with a 4.17 GPA. As a midfielder, the senior captain helped the Trojans start the 2020 season with a 5-1 record, including a 4-1 mark in the Patriot 4-A/3-A Conference.

“Lauren is a dedicated, loyal friend,” said Pine Forest coach Isaac Rancour.

“She is a leader with a great personality. She has always been coachable, eager to learn and intelligent. It has been a pleasure to coach Lauren.”

While he has many good memories of Geske, Rancour said he “always enjoyed working defensive strategies with her.”

“She seems to have a natural gift for defending,” he added.

When Geske thinks about her favorite memories at Pine Forest, she recalls an April Fools’ Day prank the soccer team played on Rancour in which players “wrapped everything inside the clubhouse in wrapping paper.”

Then there’s the thrill of game days and taking the pitch for a match.

“The thing I will miss the most about playing at Pine Forest is the atmosphere, competitiveness and people,” Geske said.

She’s taken advantage of several volunteer opportunities during her time at Pine Forest, including the Trojan Challenge Obstacle Course. Proceeds from the race go to the Gary Weller Foundation, a non-profit that provides college scholarships to Pine Forest seniors. Weller spent 14 years as the football coach at Pine Forest.

“It was my favorite because after we helped other runners through the course, we ran the challenge course ourselves,” Geske added.

She plans to attend East Carolina University in the fall with the goal of becoming a physician assistant in orthopedics.

If her prep career is over, Geske hopes future seniors will heed her message.

“Play every game like your last,” she said. “It may sound corny but it’s true. Sometimes you have no control over when your last game will be, so enjoy every moment.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3519.