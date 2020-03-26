The Pirates were featured Wednesday night on ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt’s “Senior Night” segment

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Fayetteville Observer at fayobserver.com/subscribenow. Follow fayobserver.com/topics/coronavirus for more coronavirus coverage.

The coronavirus outbreak robbed the Lumberton High School boys’ basketball team of a shot to play for its first-ever state championship earlier this month.

But the Pirates got quite a consolation prize on Wednesday night when ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt featured the Robeson County school in his recurring “Senior Night” segment, which honors amateur athletes whose seasons were cut short due to the spread of COVID-19.

We tip our cap to you 👏@notthefakeSVP continues to pay tribute to high school and college athletes who had their seasons cut short. #SeniorNight pic.twitter.com/IXwqKfoMGj

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2020

Lumberton, which earned a 66-47 win against Pinecrest in the NCHSAA 4-A East Region final on March 7 to earn the program’s first trip to the state championship, was set to play for the 4-A crown against North Mecklenburg on March 14 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

The NCHSAA has postponed its title games, which would also feature the Westover boys and E.E. Smith girls, indefinitely with hopes of completing them at some point in the future.

The coronavirus pandemic put those hopes on hold until at least mid-May. This was after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 brought significant flooding to the region, with Lumberton being one of the hardest-hit areas.

“They’ve been through a lot during their four years — a couple of hurricanes,” Van Pelt said Wednesday during the segment.

“. … The game has been postponed, not canceled yet. So maybe their seniors, and there are a bunch of them — Jordan McNeill, Michael Todd, Dwayne Davis, Shaleek Baker, Jamel Alford and Tyler Maidene — maybe they’ll get one last run. If they don’t, it was still a hell of a run.”

On March 13, Van Pelt took to Twitter, where he has more than 2 million followers, to post: “So many college and HS athletes saw their seasons, maybe their playing careers, just....end. No send off, no nothing. We want to fix that. Share their stories, photos & videos here. We should certainly have the room for some join the show. Let’s celebrate them #SeniorNight.”

So many college and HS athletes saw their seasons, maybe their playing careers, just....end.



No send off, no nothing.



We want to fix that. Share their stories, photos & videos here. We should certainly have the room for some join the show. Let’s celebrate them #SeniorNight

— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 13, 2020

Your move, Golden Bulls and Wolverines.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3519.