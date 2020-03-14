WALLBURG – If this was the last softball game played this season, Central Davidson coach Brittney Shaw was pleased her squad put together a dominant performance in a potential going away game.

“I’m sorry, I’m just emotional because this could be it,” Shaw said following her team’s impressive 14-0 win over previously unbeaten Ledford in Central Carolina Conference action Friday night.

“The last couple of days we talked about how every game could be our last,” Shaw said referencing the NCHSAA’s decision to shutter all interscholastic athletics through at least April 6th in response to the threat from COVID-19.

“I understand what they’re doing because of the virus but we can’t not just do anything,” Shaw continued. “We are hoping our girls will go out there on their own and get some hitting in and come back hopefully on April 6th and play some ball,” added Shaw.

Salem Ward tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters while Emma Jackson and Korina Lookabill each homered as Central Davidson routed Ledford to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Central scored in four of the six innings at the plate including five runs each in the third and sixth innings. The Spartans pounded out 10 hits, drew nine walks and capitalized on six Ledford errors to capture their third conference win of the season.

The Spartans opened the scoring in the top of the first when Ward reached on a fielder’s choice and scored all the way from first on an error when Lookabill’s fly ball to centerfield was misplayed, giving Central an early 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, Central exploded for five runs in the top of the third inning. Bailey Roach walked to lead off the inning and Jackson smashed Chloe Everhart’s next pitch deep over the center field fence for a 2-run homer and a 3-0 Central lead.

Kalei Merrill followed with her second walk of the game and moved to second after Ward lined an 0-2 offering to center for a single.

Lookabill, the reigning CCC Player-of-the-Year, drove the next pitch from Everhart over the fence in left field for a 3-run homer, her second home run of the season, and the Spartans led 6-0.

In the top of the fifth inning Central pushed across three more runs for a 9-0 advantage.

Madison Barton led off the inning with a double to right center and Paisley Tate followed with a walk to put two runners on base. Roach’s single scored Barton and Tate scored on a throwing error for the first two runs.

Jackson then doubled to score Roach and make it 9-0.

Ward blanked the Panthers for the fifth consecutive inning before the Spartans finished off the game with another five-spot in the top of the sixth.

Barton’s second double of the game started off the inning for Central and the Spartan second baseman later scored on an error for the first run of the inning. Jackson’s triple, her third extra base hit of the night, drove home Roach for an 11-0 Spartans lead.

Merrill singled home Jackson and after Ward’s second hit of the night, Lookabill scored Merrill with a single to left to make it 13-0.

Madison Neal then doubled to right center to plate Ward for the final run of the night and a 14-0 Central advantage.

Madi Butcher singled and stole second in the sixth, becoming the first Panthers base runner past first base all night but Ward fanned Zalma Ontiveros for the final out of the night on her 10th strikeout.

Ward now has 37 strikeouts against only two walks in 23 innings of work on the season, pushing her record to 5-0. The sophomore hurler now sports an 0.61 ERA through five games.

Notes: Offensively for Central, Jackson was 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored…Merrill reached base on all five plate appearances, with two runs and an RBI….Ward was 2-for-3 with two runs scored…Lookabill was officially 2-for-2 with a run and 4 RBI….Neal finished 1-for-5 with an RBI….Barton was 2-for-4 with two runs…Tate walked twice and scored one run… Roach was 1-for-1 officially but reached base four times, scored three runs and had one RBI.

Ledford had hits from Butcher, Ontiveros, Ivy Ray and Juli Motsinger.