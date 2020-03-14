DUNCAN – Kaye O’Sullivan was busy making her usual rounds on Friday night.

The Founder and Executive Director of FACES of Total Victory, a ministry geared toward women in sport, O’Sullivan was on hand at the Rebel Invitational softball tournament at Tyger River Park, checking in with a few of the many local teams who fall within her ministry’s scope.

“I’m just walking around and kind of breathing in softball,” O’Sullivan said.

It might be her last opportunity this season.

The Rebel Invitational played a full slate of games on Friday. They’ll play another full day on Saturday, with action starting early and the championship final scheduled for 6 p.m. At some point, on the park’s green pod, somebody will record the final out.

After that? Who knows.

It’s not known what the state Department of Education and the South Carolina High School League will decide about the future of the spring sports season for high school athletics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The only thing that’s 100 percent certain is that the league’s Executive Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss how to proceed, as college and professional sports, and even high schools in some states, have canceled events, games, and even entire seasons. The South Carolina Independent School Association has already suspended its spring schedule for three weeks.

That’s one reason why Berkeley coach Kelley Dillon didn’t think twice about putting her girls on a bus and making the long trip to Duncan.

“Absolutely not,” she said of reconsidering the trip. “Not unless my administration asked me not to, or unless I had some major concerns from my staff or my parents. We wanted to come, and we’re here.”

Dillon said the chance to play was important to her team with the possibility of a delay looming.

“I think it will be tough for my girls,” she said. “I have two seniors who don’t plan on playing in college, and my heart breaks for those two girls, as well as any senior across the nation in high school or college who’s affected by the delay or the suspension of a season. I hate it for them, because I know how much work and dedication they put in as far as the game is concerned. That’s unfortunate.”

Ronnie Wilder, the parent of a Chapman player, has seen those senior seasons play out before. He said the possibility of losing the season brings a number of concerns.

“I think it would be devastating to all the girls, to be honest,” he said. “They look forward to all of this throughout the year. If this is the last softball tournament for them this year, the seniors aren’t getting the exposure they need to possibly go on (in their careers). You’re going to have some who aren’t going to have that. And you’re going to have memories that absolutely cannot be replaced. No senior night? It’s tough.”

Kasey Widmyer, a former Byrnes standout who now plays at USC Upstate, was in the circle for the Rebels during the tournament last year and is still close to the program. Widmyer has already seen her collegiate freshman season suspended, and said she feels for her former teammates.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking,” Widmyer said. “Being there before, I know how hard they work every single day. Having a goal, and maybe thinking it may not even be a possibility for them to do that…I was texting with some of them (Byrnes players) today and told them to treat it like their last and play their hearts out. You never know.”

Even those working the games were having a difficult time fathoming that this time next week, they might not be. Umpire Len Scruggs said the possibility hadn’t fully set in.

“I think I’m as discouraged and as disappointed as the girls are,” he said. “Time away from it is going to be hard. You get accustomed to being around the girls and being a part of it. Seeing what losing the opportunity to compete is going to do to the girls, to the seniors, it’s tough. And it’s going to be a big void for me.”

O’Sullivan was already busy trying to fill part of that void, dashing from field to field, filling her camera and taking it all in.

“You know they all want to win, but they’re all cheering and going back and forth with each other,” she said. “Tonight they just seem so happy that they’re playing.”