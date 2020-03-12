Syracuse blows out North Carolina on weird Wednesday at ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO — At the end of a surreal day, North Carolina’s strange season straight out of Twilight Zone came to an ugly end.

Syracuse shredded the Tar Heels 81-53 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, the most lopsided loss ever for North Carolina in the league tournament bringing Wednesday night to a close, and marking the final game of the event in which spectators would be allowed at the Greensboro Coliseum due to coronavirus concerns.

“I felt sort of hopeless,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said, sniffing and predictably emotional. “I couldn’t find any cures, couldn’t find any solutions. I’ve lost before. We’ve had great teams that have lost before, but (Wednesday night) wasn’t much fun.”

The frustration and resignation became plenty palpable, with Elijah Hughes pouring in 27 points to help power sixth-seeded Syracuse (18-14) while the wheels fell off for the 14th-seeded Tar Heels (14-19), who were increasingly annoyed by the officiating when calls didn’t go their way.

Garrison Brooks scored 18 points and Leaky Black added 14 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough. The Tar Heels finished with their fewest points in an ACC Tournament game since 2001.

Cole Anthony (five points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field) and Brandon Robinson (four points after supplying 17 points the night before) were the principal no-shows in terms of lacking production. They also had a combined 10 turnovers.

“We didn’t come out to play; we didn’t come ready,” said North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, who then was asked why that was the case. “We just don’t know. I don’t know. I just feel like it is the story of the season. Some days we come to play, some days we wouldn’t.”

That sufficed as an immediate postmortem at the deflating conclusion of the Tar Heels’ bizarre season, just the program’s second losing campaign since 1962.

Picked to finish second in the ACC during the preseason, North Carolina started 6-1 and peaked at No. 5 in the national rankings, before freefalling amid injuries and inconsistencies and painfully close losses, a number of them in soul-crushing fashion. The Tar Heels dropped nine of their next 11 games, before suffering through a seven-game losing skid in February.

Still, North Carolina had won four of its previous five games entering Wednesday night, and had claimed nine straight meetings with Syracuse, including a convincing 92-79 defeat of the Orange fueled by Anthony’s seven 3-pointers and Brooks’ strength around the basket on the last day of February.

That kind of hot-shooting performance never emerged here. North Carolina missed its first eight attempts from 3-point range and went 2-for-16 beyond the arc, an output insufficient for punishing Syracuse’s trademark zone defense.

North Carolina never held a lead and fell behind by 11 during the opening 5½ minutes. Syracuse’s 19-2 run into halftime capped by 15 straight points buried the Tar Heels, dumping them into a 21-point deficit.

“Everything we touched turned bad,” Williams said.

“From that point on it was just a big momentum shift,” Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim said, “and I thought we really took the game over.”

Boeheim provided 17 points. Marek Dolezaj scored 13 points for Syracuse and Bourama Sidibe chipped in 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Orange advanced to face third-seeded Louisville in Thursday night’s quarterfinals.

North Carolina shot just 8-for-31 from the field in the first half and finished at 33.3-percent on the night, failing to advance to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

“We couldn’t get anything to fall,” Bacot said. “They just smacked us.”

Hughes, the ACC scoring champion during the regular season, pumped in 18 points as Syracuse led 43-22 by the end of the first half, the largest halftime deficit that North Carolina faced in this trying season. Black and Robinson picked up two fouls apiece in the game’s first four minutes, which didn’t help the Tar Heels’ cause.

Later, as the Orange mounted their surge to close the first half, Anthony was assessed a flagrant foul. His irritated reaction gave way to a striking scene, Williams standing face to face with the star freshman guard and either encouraging Anthony or reprimanding him — whatever the case, the coach’s tone was firm — while tugging on the front of Anthony’s jersey to emphasize his point.

Williams subbed out Anthony with 1:21 remaining in the first half, after he airmailed a pass and committed a turnover. That left North Carolina with Jeremiah Francis and Andrew Platek in the backcourt, and Syracuse proceeded to deliver seven points in the final 65 seconds, with the 6-foot-6 Hughes attacking Platek for back-to-back buckets.

“The officials made the calls, we just have to live with it,” Brooks said. “But I think we could have controlled ourselves a little bit better, especially with our frustration, and I don’t think us fussing at the refs and crying and whining will help any of those calls. It only makes it worse for us. So hopefully our players that were whining and complaining learn from that.”