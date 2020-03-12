ELON — The remainder of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament for women’s basketball will be contested with a limited number of spectators at Elon’s Schar Center, the league announced late Wednesday night.

In a statement, the league said it consulted with presidents and athletics directors at member schools and it was determined that beginning Thursday “all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, band and spirit squads, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast personnel and credentialed media members.”

There are four quarterfinal games scheduled for Thursday, two semifinals Friday and the final Saturday.

Two games were contested Wednesday, with UNC Wilmington defeating College of Charleston before Elon eliminated Hofstra.

After those, CAA officials said they intended to continue tournament operations in the normal manner with necessary precautions in place.

“We don’t anticipate anything (changing),” commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “We plan to get through the next three days. … I will say it’s fluid.”

While not anticipating changes at the time, D’Antonio said if there were limitations to be placed on fans the intent would be to make that announcement Wednesday night so potential spectators could make adjustments prior to traveling to Elon.

Eight of the CAA’s 10 teams are slated for action Thursday.

“Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans,” the CAA statement said. “The conference, in conjunction with the staff at Elon University, is taking all necessary precautions including placing numerous hand sanitizing stations throughout the arena.”

The league’s statement said that no additional tickets to the tournament will be sold and previously purchased tickets will be refunded upon request. Other than bottled water, no concessions will be sold to fans in the building.

Elon is the host school for the tournament for the first time.