RALEIGH — North Carolina State and Wake Forest have plenty in common as they step into the final game of the regular season Friday night.

Yet the goals for each team are adjusted accordingly.

N.C. State seeks to shore up its credentials for NCAA Tournament consideration.

For Wake Forest, there’s the matter of finding a spark before the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Both teams had substantial defensive shortcomings in games earlier this week.

N.C. State allowed too many second-half points in an 88-69 loss at No.12 Duke on Monday night. The next night, North Carolina rolled up its second-most points in regulation this season to top Wake Forest 93-83.

It seems like N.C. State has the most at stake.

“We got to stay poised, got to stay confident,” N.C. State guard Devon Daniels said.

N.C. State is 1-3 the past two weeks and might not be able to afford an upset loss at home.

The Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament prospects tend to be an overriding theme regarding the team.

“I do believe it can still happen as long as we as a team believe in it,” forward Jericole Hellems said.

Daniels said he doesn’t want to be consumed with the topic.

“See what we can improve and get ready for Friday,” Daniels said. “I don’t decide if we’re in the tournament. I just focus on the game Friday.”

Wake Forest players were anxious to move past the loss in Chapel Hill.

“A road game, you can’t start flat,” center Olivier Sarr said. “We didn’t play our best defense. … It’s really important, we have to think ‘next game.’ ”

Wake Forest is amid its best four-game stretch of offense of the season. That means there’s an emphasis on fixing problems at the other end of the court.

“We didn’t get enough stops,” guard Brandon Childress said. “We scored enough points to win the game.”

The Demon Deacons, who have a 2-10 road record, have shown signs of perking up. After winning a total of four games across December and January, they won four times in February.

“We have to get juice going into the ACC Tournament,” Childress said.

Wake Forest and N.C. State met three months ago, with N.C. State winning in Winston-Salem on a day that Hellems ended up in the hospital after a scary late-game fall.

“Both teams have really changed and evolved since that time,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said.

This will be the third straight Wake Forest game that involves recognitions of a senior class. This time, it’s N.C. State’s last home game on the schedule.

“There is always a lot of emotion and energy in the building, and we experienced that our last home game,” Manning said.

Tip-off

Who: Wake Forest (13-16, 6-13) at N.C. State (18-12, 9-10)

When: 7 p.m. Friday (ACC Network)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Series: N.C. State leads 145-106, including a 91-82 victory Dec. 7 in Winston-Salem