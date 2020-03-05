NCWRC adopts rules for next hunting/fishing seasons

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its last business meeting to adopt rules related to wildlife management, fisheries, game lands and law enforcement for the 2020-21 seasons.

The Commission adopted 44 proposals that were presented at public hearings in January. The effective date for these regulations is August 1, 2020.

One regulation that was adopted relates to reporting big game harvest. Under the new rules big game taken in remote areas must be registered by 12 p.m., the day after leaving the area.

Big game bagged in remote areas may be placed in the possession of someone else, provided that individual has the successful hunter’s name and harvest date on his person.

Another new rule concerns the use of substances used to attract wildlife. The regulation states, “No person may possess or use any substance or material that contains or claims to contain any excretion collected from a cervid (deer, elk, etc.), including feces, urine, blood, gland oil, or other bodily fluid for the purposes of taking or attempting to take, attracting, or scouting wildlife.”

This prohibition does not apply to natural substances collected by an individual from non-farmed cervids legally taken in North Carolina or synthetic products.

All changes to the 2020-21 seasons can be viewed online at the Wildlife Commission’s website – www.ncwildlife.org.

New Bern DU banquet scheduled

The New Bern Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host their annual membership banquet at the Shrine Club, 2102 S. Glenburnie Road in New Bern, on Friday, April 3.

The evening will kick off with a social hour beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature a catered dinner, refreshments, silent and live auctions, raffles, various games and a lot of fun.

All proceeds will go to support DU’s wildlife management and habitat projects throughout North America and particularly here in North Carolina.

Space for the banquet is limited and purchasing advance tickets is advised.

They are $50 for singles, for $70 for couples and $35 for youth 17 and under. At the door, tickets will be $60/$80 and $45 respectively.

Special Sponsor and Corporate Tables are also available. For information or tickets, call Josh Meadows at 713-837-6222, Corey McKinney at 252-671-6670 or Mathew Monette at 252-670-5600.

Turkey hunting seminars offered

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and National Wild Turkey Federation will present 11 free turkey hunting seminars across the state in March.

The seminars, which will be held from 6-9 p.m., are open on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants 16 years old and younger will need parental permission to register.

Pre-registration is required and must be done online at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Skills-Based-Seminars.

Topics will include biology, hunting methods, calls and decoys, firearms and ammo, safety, turkey processing/cooking, and much more.

“This seminar is specifically geared for people who are interested in turkey hunting, but need help getting started, said Walter “Deet” James of the NCWRC. “Though it’s open to all skill levels, it is particularly beneficial for people who lack an existing hunting mentor.”

One of the turkey hunting seminars will be held on March 12 at the Craven County Extension Center on Industrial Drive in New Bern. Another one will be on March 25 at the Onslow County Extension Center at 4024 Richlands Hwy. in Jacksonville.

Deer hunting with dogs to be discussed at public meetings

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will hold four public meetings in March to discuss deer hunting with the aid of dogs, associated conflicts and potential solutions. One of the meetings will be on Monday, March 30 at the Duplin County Agricultural Center, 165 Agriculture Dr., Kenansville.

Another will be on Tuesday, March 31 at the Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center, 2900 NC-125 in Williamston, NC. All of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Hunting/Fishing Seasons

Striped Bass: The Roanoke River Management Area – March 1 through April 30.

The Pamlico/Neuse River Management Area is closed to all harvest.

Flounder: Aug. 16 – Sept. 30

Commercial Hunting Preserves: through March 31

Wild Turkey: April 11 through May 9 (male birds only); Youth Season Apr. 4 – 10 (only youth under the age of 18).