Things have changed in a lot of ways since I first started fishing a long time ago. For one thing, back then there was no “catch and release.”

It was all “catch and eat.” We didn’t have to catch fish to survive. This isn’t one of those “We were so poor we couldn’t pay attention,” stories. It was just that fresh fish, fried crispy brown and piled on a platter with cole slaw and hush puppies on the side, was a meal fit for a king.

But then, as they are apt to do, things changed. Over the years, there were more

and more anglers, and they got increasingly proficient at landing some of the most

popular species of game fish. Gradually, it became apparent to even the densest of

those among us that the days of keeping all the fish you could catch just wouldn’t

work in the long term. And, the concept of catch-and-release came about.

Ray Scott, the founder of the Bass Anglers Sportsman’s Society (BASS) is

credited with making catch-and-release a popular notion. He told this writer that he

got the idea by watching fly fishermen in Arizona land and release trout unharmed.

Regardless of how it came about, there are more fishermen nowadays releasing

fish. The problem is a lot of them have given little thought to how they should go

about liberating their quarry. Just grabbing a fish, gouging the hook out and

chunking him back into the water doesn’t guarantee survival.

Studies have shown that survival of released fish (of various species) averages

82 percent but, under certain circumstances, can decrease to 25 percent. It’s been

determined that the major factors that reduce a fish’s chances of being able to

swim and feed – and survive – after being caught are:

- being hooked in such a way that sensitive tissue such as gills or gullet are

damaged and extensive bleeding occurs.

- prolonged stress caused by an extended fight and resulting build-up of lactic

acid in muscles.

- severe degradation of the protective mucus that coats the fish’s scales.

- extended air exposure during hook removal, measuring and taking pictures.

- skeletal and muscular compression and extension caused by being held vertically.

There are a number of things anglers can do to reduce the mortality rate of

released fish. One involves the type of hook that is used. Single hooks without

barbs or on which the barbs have been crimped down decreases the time and tissue

damage involved when unhooking a fish. Regardless of what some people think,

such hooks generally hold fish just as well as those with protruding barbs.

Replacing treble hooks with single ones on artificial lures is generally a simple task.

Another thing fishermen can do to increase a released fish’s chances of survival

is use circle hooks. A design as old as hook-and-line fishing itself, the way a circle

hook works is, when a fish takes the bait and starts to swim off, the line gets taunt

and the hook slides upward without getting hung. The eye of the hook clears the

mouth but, when the fish turns even a little bit, the hook rotates and imbeds itself

in the corner of the jaw. There, it not only holds better but can be released with a

quick twist of a pair of needle-nose pliers, often without removing the fish from the

water.

It has also been found that artificial lures tend to inflict less injury on hooked

fish and result in greater survival of those that are released. Natural baits are

commonly ingested more deeply than lures, resulting in longer hook removal time,

more damage and greater exposure to air. In situations where natural bait is used,

it’s suggested that a deeply embedded hook be left in a fish and the line cut as

close to the hook’s eyelet as possible. Except those that are stainless steel, hooks

will rust quickly (especially in salt water) and fall out, causing little damage.

How an angler plays and handles fish also affect their odds of survival. As a

general rule, the longer a fish is played before being landed, the greater the stress it

experiences especially in hot weather. Although light tackle is both productive and

sporting, common sense dictates that gear be used that is suitable for the size of the

fish targeted. Tournament bass anglers, to whom fish survival is critical, know that

well and use the heaviest line and stoutest rods that will get the job done.

What happens when an angler gets a fish to the boat is also important. Coarse,

abrasive, knotted net materials tend to remove the slime coat that aides in

protecting fish from outside infections. Biologists recommend nets made from

knotless nylon or rubber and small mesh. They also point out that, when handling

fish, anglers should wet their hands for the same reason. The preferred technique is

to grab a fish by the jaw (not through the gills) by hand or, in the case of large ones

or those with sharp teeth, with a grip tool such as a Boga stick. Then, support the

fish under the middle to minimize physical stress to internal organs that can result

from being held vertically.

When a fish is returned to the water, the best method is to hold it steady and

upright and move it in an “S” pattern until it appears ready to swim off. Since

water must pass over the gill surfaces from a front-to-back direction for oxygen to

be transferred, moving a fish back and forth doesn’t help and may hurt the chances

for recovery.

Catch-and-release used to be a radical notion. Now, it’s just considered good,

sensible management. There’s nothing wrong with keeping a mess of fish for the

table but there’s a lot wrong with killing a bunch just for the sake of showing off a

full cooler at the dock and wasting what’s in it. A small, digital camera or phone

can record the moment, preserve the trophy, and leave the fish to be caught another

day. Most folks agree it’s a good change.

