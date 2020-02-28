The Shelby women’s basketball team faced a true test of their abilities on Thursday as they hosted West Stokes in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

The Golden Lions would prove up to the task as they aced the Wildcats 68-55 to advance to the third round of the state playoffs.

"When teams come in with height we’ve never seen before, it’s a little challenging at first. We are trying to do somethings, and they are trying to keep the big players in the middle of the floor so we have to try to maneuver and make adjustments based on things we hadn’t seen before," said Shelby head coach Scooter Lawrence. "Overall I’m very proud. This is my proudest moment as coach. We were playing a team that was very good in their own conference. They had a big man, which is something we don’t have height-wise so for us to be able to control the game the way we did, I’m very happy."

After spending much of the first eight minutes trading scores, Shelby jumped out to an 21-10 at the end of the first quarter. West Stokes took the initiative for much of the second period, outscoring Shelby for much of quarter, but a last-minute surge would keep the Golden Lions up by double digits at halftime.

The Wildcats kept their pressure on in the second half, outscoring Shelby 17-12 in the third period and bringing the game to within seven points.

Shelby would find a way to break things open in the final period, converting multiple turnovers into points and running away with the win.

"We just continued doing what we have been doing all year. We got a little stagnant in the third quarter. Obviously in the fourth quarter we were able to do some things, get some separation. Overall, I’m really proud of what we were able to do," said Lawrence.

Shelby was led by sophomore Kate Hollifield with 23 points. Freshman Maraja Pass finished the night with 21 points; Ally Hollfield scored 10 on the night. Shelby’s scoring attack was rounded out by Ashani Rodgers with a pair of key 3s early in the game. Mashayla Clyde scored 2 and Ansonya Thompson had 4 points on the night.

Up next: Shelby faces another stiff test on Saturday as they travel to the third ranked Newton-Conover for the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs. The Red Devils defeated 14th ranked Bandy's 71-21 Thursday

"I think on Saturday we’ll see more of what we did tonight. They are a pretty similar team (to West Stokes)," said Lawrence. "It’ll be another test for sure."

Boys game

Shelby 82, Patton 63

Shelby looked dominant early in their second round playoff game against a visiting Patton squad.

The Golden Lions opened Thursday’s contest by jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first few minutes of play, prompting the Panthers to take an early time out to regroup. That break was enough to get Patton in the game as they scored a few moments later, but Shelby would go on to dominate the first eight minutes 28-8.

The Panthers would rally in the second period, outscoring Shelby 23-16 int he period, but would still enter halftime down 44-31. That second period rally was highlighted by a flurry of 3s from the Panthers’ shooters as most of the team’s eight triples on the night came in the second quarter.

"I thought we played good. I thought they actually played pretty good too. I don’t know how many 3s they hit but it was an ungodly amount. It felt like the second quarter everything was a three-pointer or a three-point play," said Shelby head coach Aubrey Hollifield.

Shelby found its rhythm again in the second half, thanks in part to work the team put in on Wednesday in preparation for the contest.

"I’d heard they run a little 1-3-1 defense, and we worked hard yesterday about what to do and what to get into. It worked out. We got some good drives in the gaps to the basket, and we knocked down a couple 3s too," said Hollifield.

As has been the case all season, Shelby’s win was a total team effort as nine players put up points in the game.

Lead scorers for the team were Ja’hari Mitchell, 22 points and two 3s; Elijah Borders, 12 points and three 3s; Dashaun Christopher, 20 points and two 3s; and Simeon Davis, 14 points.

Thursday’s win sets up a Saturday game against North Davidson. The last time the two teams crossed paths in any way was two years ago in the football state championships.

"They got beat by Forest HIlls last year the game before we did last year," said Hollifield. "I don’t know a whole lot about them. I’m going to start working on that tonight... I think we are playing really good right now. It’s coming at a good time. Hopefully momentum can carry us into the sectional finals, and we’ll have a good game plan and hopefully win the 15th sectional championship for Shelby."

The third round playoff game will be played Saturday at Shelby. Tip off is at 7 p.m.