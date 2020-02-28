WINSTON-SALEM — Brandon Childress knew early on that comparisons would come to his father.

The legacy that Randolph Childress built a quarter-century ago with the Wake Forest men’s basketball team was something that would regularly be part of the dialogue involving the Demon Deacons.

This family affair reaches another stage Saturday. The younger Childress will play for the final time at Joel Coliseum.

There have been ups and downs for Brandon Childress, certainly not enough victories for his liking. And yet there was the euphoria earlier this week when his late-game performance propelled the Demon Deacons past No. 7 Duke.

“I was just crying and celebrating because when you went through what I went through in terms of people doubting you and always hearing 'man you're not as good as your father,' 'you don't belong in the ACC,' ” the senior guard said. “All you want is the opportunity and I did that and I got an opportunity and I just took full advantage of it. I was ready when my number was called.”

The numbers in a four-year career have been commendable.

Childress said he remembers his first shot taken in an official game at Joel Coliseum. It came Nov. 11, 2016, facing Radford in the season opener.

Shortly after he entered the game off the bench along with Keyshawn Woods, the ball was in Childress’ hands. He launched a 3-pointer and made it.

The Childresses are the highest-scoring father-son duo in Atlantic Coast Conference history with 3,549 points — Randolph had 2,208 of those, and Brandon with 1,341 (and counting).

Randolph Childress has an up-close view of what his son does. He’s an assistant coach with the Demon Deacons.

Sometimes the son receives an extra earful.

“He gets the most aggressive counseling on our team,” coach Danny Manning said.

It has turned into a solid career, though it lacks the championship-level play provided by his father. Brandon has been a two-year starter, though averaging more than 20 minutes per game since he was a freshman.

“The growth that he has gone through has been satisfying, enjoyable to watch. His growth has been a journey,” Manning said. “… Junior year got the keys to the car and has been driving it ever since.”

In a recent conversation with his grandmother, the youngest Childress was told how proud she was of what he accomplished. How he went about building his own foundation.

Brandon said his relationship with his father has flourished and is invaluable.

“It’s a lot,” the younger Childress said. “Thank him for putting me in this position.”

The senior’s notable numbers this season include a 30-point game and a 10-assist outing. He’s the only player this season to reach both of those numbers in ACC games.

He has continued to be at the forefront for the Demon Deacons. He regularly takes responsibility for the team’s glitches and shortcomings.

Manning said he knows the team’s record weighs on the guard.

“There’s always something you can do better,” Manning said. “I think he has taken those things to heart. He has a lot on his plate to process and to handle.”

Childress hadn’t made a field goal against Duke until tying the game with a 3-point basket with 15.5 to play in regulation of an eventual double-overtime victory.

“I was 0-for-10 at first but I stayed with it and made shots when it mattered to win the game,” he said. “It was a team effort.”

Childress ended up with 17 points, falling in line with what his teammates have come to expect.

"Shooters shoot,” center Olivier Sarr said. “Just keep shooting like that, that's cool with me. That's what he does. He's got to know that his teammates trust him and he's going to make shots and he's going to miss shots. Keep shooting.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski heaped praise on Childress after Tuesday night’s performance – even with twice referring to him as “Randolph” by mistake.

“Four seasons of ACC play, he's a veteran and he's a great kid and a competitor,” Krzyzewski said. “Scoring does not surprise me because that's what really good competitors do and that's what he is.”

Krzyzewski said the impact of the Childress family is apparent with the Demon Deacons.

“That’s terrific for them,” Krzyzewski said, though adding that “his dad would have scored in the first half.”

Having his father mentioned is usually greeted with pride by the younger Childress. He said he had lots to prove when he first put on a Wake Forest uniform.

He won’t be distracted by trying to keep up with his father’s fame. He has been happy to create his own niche and be accepted for that.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out and showing support,” Childress said.

*********************************************************************

Tip-off

Who: Notre Dame (18-10, 9-8) at Wake Forest (12-15, 5-12)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday (RSN)

Where: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

Series: Notre Dame leads 6-4, including a 90-80 victory Jan. 29 at South Bend, Ind.