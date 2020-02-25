As he sorted through the particulars pertaining to North Carolina State’s last game, a missed opportunity and loss during the weekend to highly ranked Florida State, coach Kevin Keatts emphasized a certain mental approach for his Wolfpack.

“We’ve got to have a short-term memory and move on,” Keatts said.

But maybe not flush the mainframe altogether.

N.C. State makes the short trip to face rival North Carolina in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball Tuesday night, and recapturing the peak-level performance that it found in demolishing Duke while also recalling the dissatisfying first meeting of the season against the Tar Heels no doubt would benefit the Wolfpack.

North Carolina has dropped seven straight games since defeating N.C. State late last month in Raleigh, the Tar Heels’ worst stretch ever in the ACC. But they’ve owned the heated matchups in this series through the years, with coach Roy Williams a whopping 31-4 against the Wolfpack since becoming North Carolina’s coach.

Keatts thought that N.C. State got outworked down low around the basket when the Tar Heels won 75-65 on Jan. 27 at PNC Arena. Garrison Brooks’ 25 points and 11 rebounds paved the way for North Carolina, which grabbed a 42-31 rebounding advantage.

The 6-foot-9 Brooks and 6-10 Armando Bacot created extra possessions that night by pulling down a combined 11 offensive rebounds. Later, as the Tar Heels changed and packed up in the visiting locker room, Bacot referred to N.C. State’s home building as “Roy’s house.”

Brooks had played in 99 straight games and made 62 starts in a row before sitting out Saturday during North Carolina’s 72-55 loss at Louisville due to an illness, the first game he has missed in three college seasons.

Meanwhile, Keatts said N.C. State “never really got into the flow” during the second half of Saturday’s 67-61 loss to Florida State. The Wolfpack led by five at halftime that day, but fell behind by 10 on several occasions in the game’s final 6½ minutes.

“We’ve got a couple of more games in the conference and we’ve got to finish strong,” said N.C. State guard C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer. “I feel like we’re going to continue to play hard every single game. We can’t worry about what’s happened in the past. We have to continue to move forward, and we’re going to do that with (the Florida State) game, also.”

Four games remain in the regular season for both N.C. State and North Carolina.

The Wolfpack’s current position on the NCAA Tournament bubble got a significant boost from the 88-66 blowout of Duke last week. Then, three days later, N.C. State slipped on the chance to knock off another top 10 opponent near the front of the league standings when Florida State visited.

“I feel like we’ve built our résumé pretty well up to this point,” Bryce said. “A couple of losses that we didn’t want to have, but everyone’s taken those losses in the conference. The conference is still wide open. We’re just going to continue to compete. We’re just going to take it one game at a time, one practice at a time, and continue to get better.”

Tip-off

Who: N.C. State (17-10, 8-8) at North Carolina (10-17, 3-13)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)

Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Series: North Carolina leads 159-78. The Tar Heels have won eight of the last nine meetings, including their 75-65 victory last month at N.C. State.