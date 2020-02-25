Elon’s Hunter McIntosh went back-to-back in earning Rookie of the Week honors for Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball on Monday, a repeat that marked the fourth time he has been recognized with the award this season.

The freshman guard delivered a season-best scoring performance while averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 assists last week, as the Phoenix defeated James Madison and fell to Towson in a pair of road contests.

McIntosh has put together a February push to become one of the frontrunners — perhaps even the favorite — to claim Rookie of the Year distinction in the CAA. He has supplied 15 points per game this month as Elon has compiled a 5-2 record.

On the season, his 11.1 points per game and 65 successful 3-pointers lead all freshmen in the league. Only three CAA players, two juniors and a senior, have connected on more 3-point makes than McIntosh this season.

He poured in season highs of 27 points and six 3-pointers during Elon’s 70-62 defeat of James Madison last week, then the third straight victory on the road for the Phoenix.

McIntosh almost produced a perfect shooting night at James Madison. He finished 8-for-9 from the field, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range. Two days later, he chipped in eight points and four assists in Elon’s 84-71 loss at Towson.

Elon (11-19 overall, 7-10 CAA) has one game remaining in its regular season. That comes Saturday at William & Mary (20-10, 12-5), the second-place team in the league.