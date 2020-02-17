A host of area standouts put on good showings this past weekend at the NCHSAA indoor track and field championships.

Lauren Tolbert is officially ‘golden.’

The Highland Tech sophomore claimed a Class 1A/2A indoor track title on Saturday in Winston-Salem, winning the 1,000-meter race. Her time of 3:03.88 was nearly five seconds faster than the result turned in by North Lincoln’s Angie Allen, who finished second.

Indoor, outdoor… doesn’t matter for North Lincoln: North Lincoln continues to make a name for itself in track and field, its boys and girls placing second and third, respectively, at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state track meet.

Angie Allen earned gold in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, along with taking silver in the 1,000-meter race. The Knights also won the 4x800-meter relay, with Ania Mayner taking third in the 500 meters.

Jason Thomson brought home gold in the 1,600-meter race, along with a third-place finish in the 1,000 meters. Fellow Knight Jake Soorus earned top honors in the 1A/2A boys shot put, while Alex Schmerber tied for third in the pole vault event.

Lincolnton pair fares well: Lincolnton’s Kayla Smith claimed gold in the 55-meter dash, her time of 7.03 seconds more than a tenth of a second ahead of Lexington’s Alyssa Thompson-Rowe at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state meet.

While fellow Wolves track standout Daniel Hopkins didn’t similarly strike gold, he also didn’t leave empty handed.

Hopkins placed second in the boys 1,600-meter race, along with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200-meter event.

Leap for the moon: East Lincoln’s Lauren Taylor claimed the girls 1A/2A high jump championship, clearing a height of 5 feet, 4 inches. Her successful attempt was two inches better than that of First Flight’s Lydia Sillies.

Here is a full rundown of those who placed among participants in the local area:

1A/2A state indoor track

Boys

1,000 meters: Jason Thomson, North Lincoln (third)

1,600 meters: Jason Thomson, North Lincoln (first), Daniel Hopkins, Lincolnton (second)

3,200 meters: Daniel Hopkins, Lincolnton (fourth)

4x200 meters: Mountain Island Charter (second)

4x400 meters: Mountain Island Charter (second)

Pole vault: Alex Schmerber, North Lincoln (tied-third)

Shot put: Jake Soorus, North Lincoln (first)

Girls

1,000 meters: Lauren Tolbert, Highland Tech (first), Angie Allen, North Lincoln (second)

1,600 meters: Angie Allen, North Lincoln (first)

3,200 meters: Angie Allen, North Lincoln (first)

4x800 meters: North Lincoln (first)

500 meters: Ania Mayner, North Lincoln (third)

55-meter dash: Kayla Smith, Lincolnton (first)

High jump: Lauren Taylor, East Lincoln (first)

3A state indoor track

Boys

55-meter dash: Sidney Littlejohn, Ashbrook (fourth)