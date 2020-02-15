DURHAM — As if Duke needed any extra incentive, it walked in anyway.

Zion Williamson showed up, causing a major commotion and the seventh-ranked Blue Devils took an impressive performance to a higher level.

“It’s funny how it happened that way,” Duke guard Alex O’Connell said of Williamson’s appearance igniting another major run.

The result was a 94-60 whipping of visiting Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Williamson, who played as a Duke freshman last season before going to the NBA, didn’t need to wear a uniform to have an impact on this game.

Duke went on a 12-5 run to begin the second half, causing another Notre Dame timeout. During that stoppage, Williamson made his way into the gym and took a seat behind the Duke bench, with a wild reaction ensuing throughout the building.

“I had no idea he was coming,” Duke forward Joey Baker said. “You want to play well in front of your former players.”

In the next seven minutes, the Blue Devils outscored Notre Dame 23-9 for a 77-46 lead.

“We fed off it,” Baker said of the buzz created by Williamson.

“Having a run like that is what we all look forward to,” Duke guard Tre Jones said.

Senior forward Javin DeLaurier did his part to draw Williamson’s attention. He drained a 3-pointer for just the second time in his career, with Williamson clearly amused by the shot.

“His presence was loudly announced,” DeLaurier said. “Runs like that are things that are fun.”

Duke (22-3 overall, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its seventh game in a row, moving into first place when Louisville lost at Clemson.

Duke played without freshman guard Cassius Stanley, who had an eye injury.

Center Vernon Carey Jr. posted 21 points and Jones chimed in with 19 points for the Blue Devils. Matthew Hurt, who was back in the Duke starting lineup for the first time in three games, and reserve O’Connell each added 12 points.

Duke set an ACC record with a fifth conference victory by 30 or more points this season.

“When they’re shooting like that around the big guy, I don’t know what to do,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “… What do you do?”

Notre Dame (15-10, 6-8) gave up a season-high point total — and 44 more points than it yielded in an overtime game Tuesday night at Virginia.

John Mooney and Juwan Durham led Notre Dame with 19 points apiece. The Irish shot 5-for-21 on 3-point attempts.

In the first half, the Blue Devils produced 9-0 and 7-0 bursts, both times resulting in Notre Dame timeouts. The Irish trailed 42-32 at the break.

The Irish finished a stretch of three consecutive road games, losing the final two. That followed a four-game winning streak.

Duke has won the last six meetings with Notre Dame, with five of those by double-figure margins.