The Bucs’ senior guard returned to the court in December after doctors said he wouldn’t play during his final high school season.

Reece Edwards’ final high school basketball season was over before it ever started, until determination and a little luck got the Laney senior back on the court.

During fall workouts, Edwards went up for a rebound and fell to the ground. Doctors told him he hit the worst spot possible, injuring one of the discs in his lower back.

Instead of accepting defeat, Edwards went to work.

“I did everything,” Edwards said Friday before Laney’s rivalry game with New Hanover. “I started doing physical therapy. I went to a chiropractor. I was feeling a little better, but not good enough to play. Doctors told me to get an epidural injection, and I think that with the stuff I had been doing before, I felt instant relief.”

Edwards made his return to the court for Laney on Dec. 17 against Jacksonville. After being told he would miss the entire season, Edwards sat for only six games.

Of course, the sharp-shooting guard didn’t immediately return to his normal self. Edwards admitted he didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable until the Buccaneers’ 57-48 win over Topsail on Jan. 24 when he scored a season-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers.

“The main thing was getting back in shape,” Edwards said. “Once I got there, I could start putting all my focus into basketball things. It felt good against Topsail when everything sort of clicked together.”

Edwards is averaging 8.3 points and two assists per game, but he’s hit his stride in recent weeks, reaching double-figure scoring in each of the past three games.

Aside from his on-court presence as a gifted shooter, Edwards also brings an added leadership presence for head coach Eric Davis.

Before the Bucs loss to New Hanover Friday, Edwards was even receiving praise from Wildcats head coach Kirk Angel, who called Edwards a great player and an even better person.

The praise and any success this season is icing on the cake for Edwards. He still hopes to help Laney (13-6, 6-4 Mideastern) reach the NCHSAA 4A Playoffs and make a deep postseason run, but getting back on the court was the biggest win of the season.

“It was the worst feeling. I was speechless when I first heard I couldn’t play,” Edwards said. “Some time passed and I just tried to keep a positive attitude. God has a plan for us, and he helped me get back on the court.“