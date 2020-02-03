Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones had a breakout junior season catching passes for Luke Doty. He’d love the opportunity to consider joining Doty at USC and Saturday he was in for a junior day visit. He did not pick up an offer from the Gamecocks then, but one could come soon after the Gamecocks sort out their numbers following Signing Day Wednesday.

“It went real well,” Jones said of the visit. “We got to visit the new facilities. The weight room, that was beautiful. I talked to coach (Bobby) Bentley a lot, and coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon). They really like my film, they like my size, my speed and my playmaking skills. He said I remind him of an outside receiver that they could use. A guy that’s kind of big but athletic and has speed. He said I remind him of that kind of guy. They want to see what all happens with the 2020 signing class the next few days. Take it day by day.”

Not getting an offer this weekend did not jolt Jones and he said the Gamecocks will remain on his list as he moves into spring recruiting.

“I’m still very interested in them,” he said. “I’m definitely going back there for a spring practice to see what they can do and watch the coaches coach their players.”

Jones said he also will visit Clemson this spring.