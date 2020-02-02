RALEIGH — Shantel Bennett’s layup with 18 seconds remaining broke a 43-all tie and put the Fayetteville State Broncos ahead to stay in Saturday’s 48-45 win at Saint Augustine’s in CIAA action.

The win keeps the Broncos (12-8, 9-2) unbeaten in Southern Division play at 6-0.

Aminata Johnson led FSU with 14 points while Katisha Hyman added 11 points and Chantel Williams had 10. London Thompson pulled down 14 boards and Bennett had four steals to go with six points.

Fayetteville State led by as many 10 points in the first half but the Falcons (8-13, 3-8) fought back to take a two-point lead early in the third quarter. The Broncos erased that deficit with an 8-2 run sparked by Johnson and Hyman, but the Falcons clawed their way back into a 43-all tie with 2 minutes remaining in the game.

Bennett had a steal and an offensive rebound before sinking the go-ahead shot with 18 seconds left.

Williams made three free throws in the waning seconds to seal the victory.

The Broncos’ next game is at Claflin on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

CLAYTON STATE 58, UNC PEMBROKE 47: In Morrow, Georgia, Melanie Horne had 13 points and ShaNiya Lester added 12 for the Braves (9-11, 4-8 Peach Belt) in a losing effort.

UNCP led 28-26 at halftime but was outscored 19-6 in the third quarter by Clayton State (11-9, 7-5).

CAMPBELL 80, USC UPSTATE 72 (2OT): In Spartanburg, South Carolina, the Big South-leading Camels prevailed in double-overtime on the road.

Hayley Barber led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Campbell (15-5, 10-1), which went up with a Shyanne Tuelle 3-pointer early in the second overtime and held on.

MARY BALDWIN 62, METHODIST 47: The Fighting Squirrels (12-9, 7-6 USA South) used an early nine-point cushion to stay ahead of the Monarchs (3-18, 2-10) in a Play 4 Kay game honoring and supporting those who have survived or are battling breast cancer.

Tyzarea Alexander led the Monarchs with 17 points.

MEN

FAYETTEVILLE STATE 78, SAINT AUGUSTINE’S 72: In Raleigh, Jalen Seegars led the Broncos (17-5, 6-5 CIAA) with 17 points and eight rebounds in a tight win over Saint Augustine’s (8-13, 3-8).

Denzel Hosch made all four of his 3-pointers and scored 16 points for FSU, and Darian Dixon added 12 points. Jalen Spicer added 11 for the Broncos, who rallied from a nine-point first-half deficit to trail by one point at the break.

The Broncos opened the second half with an 11-2 run and led by 17 at 74-57 with two minutes to play.

The Falcons cut the lead to six in the closing minutes, but the Broncos were able to hold on.

The Broncos play at Claflin on Monday.

UNC PEMBROKE 85, CLAYTON STATE 74: In Morrow, Georgia, Clayton State held UNC Pembroke to a season-low 38.4 percent shooting effort, but the Braves (16-4, 10-2 Peach Belt) pulled down 19 offensive rebounds and used a key 16-4 run late in the first half to fuel a win over the Lakers (3-16, 1-11).

It was the 10th victory in the last 11 outings for the Braves, who have now won six straight.

Spencer Levi led UNCP with 21 points. Akia Pruitt added 14 and Tyrell Kirk scored 13.

WOMEN

FAYETTEVILLE STATE 48, SAINT AUGUSTINE’S 45

FAYETTEVILLE STATE (12-8)

Johnson 7-11 0-1 14, Hyman 4-14 2-5 11, Williams 2-10 6-8 10, Bennett 3-5 0-0 6, Thompson 1-9 1-2 3, Faison 0-2 2-2 2, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Lucas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 11-18 48.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S (8-13)

Eason 3-7 3-9 9, Caraballo 4-7 0-0 9, Renwicks 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 0-8 1-2 1, Wall 0-3 0-0 0, K. Clark 3-6 2-2 10, S. Clark 2-2 3-3 7, Burton 2-4 0-0 4, Gilmore 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 9-16 45.

Halftime — FSU 22, 21. 3-Point goals — Fayetteville State 1-10 (Hyman 1-4, Williams 0-3, Bennett 0-1, Thompson 0-2), St. Augustine’s 4-10 (Eason 0-1, Caraballo 1-2, Renwicks 1-3, K. Clark 2-3, Gilmore 0-1). Rebounds — Fayetteville State 40 (Thompson 14), St. Augustine’s 40 (S. Clark 6). Assists — Fayetteville State 4 (Williams 2), St. Augustine’s 3 (Renwicks, Wall, K. Clark). Total fouls — Fayetteville State 13, St. Augustine’s 16. A — 522.

CLAYTON STATE 58, UNC PEMBROKE 47

UNC PEMBROKE (9-11)

Horne 4-11 2-2 13, Lester 4-12 3-3 12, Farmer 5-11 0-0 10, McCain 1-6 2-2 4, Heath 0-1 4-4 4, McManus 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Fedrick 0-1 1-2 1, Purnell 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Moore-Peters0n 0-0 0-0 0, Ebron 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 13-15 47.

CLAYTON STATE (11-9)

Wilson 8-17 2-3 20, Swanson 3-10 3-3 10, C. Williams 2-12 4-6 8, Towns 3-11 2-2 8, B. Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Montgomery 0-5 4-4 4, Francois Lubin 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Mackey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 15-18 58.

Halftime — UNCP 28-26. 3-Point goals — UNC Pembroke 4-14 (Horne 3-7, Lester 1-4, McManus 0-1, Smith 0-1, Ford 0-1), Clayton State 3-24 (Wilson 2-6, Swanson 1-3, C. Williams 0-4, Towns 0-4, Montgomery 0-3, Francois Lubin 0-1, Russell 0-2, Hayes 0-1). Rebounds — UNC Pembroke 43 (McCain 8), Clayton State 46 (Swanson 11). Assists — UNC Pembroke 7 (McManus 3), Clayton State 7 (Francois Lubin 3). Total fouls — UNC Pembroke 14, Clayton State 16. A — 127.

CAMPBELL 80, USC UPSTATE 72 (2OT)

CAMPBELL (15-5)

Barber 6-19 4-5 16, Serranho 4-11 5-6 14, Speight 2-6 0-0 6, Nurenberg 2-6 0-2 5, McNamara-Clement 0-2 0-0 0, Tuelle 8-18 0-0 23, Hampton 6-11 0-2 12, Bolden 1-3 2-4 4, Staves 0-0 0-0 0, Carver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-76 11-19 80.

USC UPSTATE (6-14)

Lewis 10-28 4-5 25, Popplewell 5-11 5-6 17, Herring 4-14 0-0 9, Kuzmina 3-9 1-4 7, Gibbons 0-7 0-0 0, Kirkwood 5-10 3-4 13, Flantos 0-0 1-2 1, Timberlake 0-2 0-0 0, Panufnik 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-81 14-21 72.

Halftime — Campbell 26-24. 3-Point goals — Campbell 11-30 (Barber 0-6, Serranho 1-3, Speight 2-4, Nurenberg 1-3, Tuelle 7-14), USC Upstate 4-18 (Lewis 1-4, Popplewell 2-4, Herring 1-1, Kuzmina 0-4, Gibbons 0-4, Timberlake 0-1). Rebounds — Campbell 51 (Barber 13), USC Upstate 56 (Popplewell 17). Assists — Campbell 16 (Barber 6), USC Upstate 13 (Lewis 7). Total fouls — Campbell 19, USC Upstate 19. Fouled out — Campbell (Nurenberg). Technical fouls — Campbell (Team). A — 560.

MARY BALDWIN 62, METHODIST 47

MARY BALDWIN (12-9)

Mallon 5-7 0-0 10, Anders 3-10 0-0 9, Moran 3-13 2-4 8, Saygili 1-11 1-2 3, Varner 1-8 0-0 3, Heilig 9-10 1-1 19, Duboise 2-4 3-3 8, Woofter 0-1 1-6 1, Moore 0-0 1-2 1, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 9-18 62.

METHODIST (3-18)

Alexander 7-17 3-6 17, Snipes 1-12 0-0 3, Joines 1-8 0-2 2, Kendrick 1-3 0-2 2, Ricks 0-4 0-0 0, Billings 4-8 0-0 10, Patterson 2-2 1-4 5, Pearson 2-8 0-0 4, Hamilton 0-6 4-4 4, Ross 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-71 8-18 47.

Halftime — Mary Baldwin 34-27. 3-Point goals — Mary Baldwin 5-19 (Anders 3-9, Moran 0-1, Saygili 0-2, Varner 1-5, Duboise 1-2), Methodist 3-22 (Alexander 0-2, Snipes 1-10, Joines 0-2, Billings 2-4, Pearson 0-3, Hamilton 0-1). Rebounds — Mary Baldwin 52 (Varner 11), Methodist 47 (Alexander 12). Assists — Mary Baldwin 19 (Saygili 11), Methodist 12 (Billings 3). Total fouls — Mary Baldwin 16, Methodist 17. A — 584.

REINHARDT 76, ST. ANDREWS 44

ST. ANDREWS (5-16)

Ring 6-13 0-0 17, Graham 3-4 0-0 8, Cartrette 1-3 0-0 3, Cooke 1-5 1-2 3, Rowe 1-7 0-0 2, McDonald 3-5 0-2 6, Bradford 1-5 0-0 3, Davidson 1-4 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Terry 0-4 0-0 0, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Gatewood 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 1-4 44.

REINHARDT (19-2)

Headrick 6-10 1-3 13, Sutton 4-9 1-2 12, Zeller 4-7 0-0 9, Shope 4-5 0-0 8, S. Williams 1-9 4-6 7, Puckett 6-10 2-3 14, Burnett 3-6 2-2 8, Tyner 1-4 0-0 3, T. Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Gibson 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 10-16 76.

Halftime—Reinhardt 37-22. 3-Point goals — St. Andrews 9-29 (Ring 5-10, Graham 2-3, Cartrette 1-2, Cooke 0-3, Rowe 0-2, Bradford 1-4, Davidson 0-1, Terry 0-4), Reinhardt 6-24 (Headrick 0-1, Sutton 3-8, Zeller 1-3, Shope 0-1, S. Williams 1-3, Puckett 0-1, Tyner 1-3, T. Williams 0-3, Gibson 0-1). Rebounds — St. Andrews 28 (Graham 6), Reinhardt 51 (Headrick 10, Puckett 10). Assists — St. Andrews 9 (Rowe 3), Reinhardt 19 (Headrick 4, Sutton 4). Total fouls — St. Andrews 16, Reinhardt 10.

MEN

FAYETTEVILLE STATE 78, SAINT AUGUSTINE’S 72

FAYETTEVILLE STATE (8-13, 3-8)

Seegars 4-9 7-8 17, Dixon 4-9 4-4 12, Spicer 4-6 2-4 11, Brown 2-5 4-4 8, Vinson 2-4 0-0 4, Hosch 5-8 2-3 16, Pratt 3-7 1-2 7, Burton 1-1 0-0 3, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Joyner 0-0 0-0 0, Norwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 20-25 78.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S

Brown 6-12 4-4 16, Jefferson 4-10 0-3 9, Clemonts 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Gaddy 2-5 0-0 5, Hodge 4-6 3-5 14, Edwards 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson-Cash 2-2 1-2 5, McWhite 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 1-1 0-0 2, George 0-0 1-2 1, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 9-16 72.

Halftime—SAU 32-21. 3-point goals—FSU 8-11 (Seegars 2-2, Dixon 0-1, Spicer 1-1, Vinson 0-2, Hosch 4-4, Burton 1-1), SAU 7-13 (Jefferson 1-3, Clemonts 1-2, Williams 0-1, Gaddy 1-2, Hodge 3-4, Edwards 1-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds —FSU 31 (Seegars 8), SAU 29 (Brown 6). Assissts— FSU 10 (Spicer 4), SAU 4 (Clemonts 2). Total fouls—FSU 12, SAU 18. A — 529.

UNC PEMBROKE 85, CLAYTON STATE 74

UNC PEMBROKE (16-4)

Strother 3-9 2-2 10, Pruitt 4-11 6-8 14, T. Kirk 4-11 4-4 13, Ratliffe 3-10 1-1 9, Mounce 4-9 2-2 10, Kinsey 2-5 2-2 8, Bullard 0-4 0-0 0, Levi 8-14 5-7 21. Totals 28-73 22-26 85.

CLAYTON STATE (3-16)

Abrams 4-12 3-4 13, Hart 4-7 2-3 14, Saams 7-10 0-1 14, Kincey 3-10 8-12 15, Mason 0-1 2-2 2, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Joseph-Bryan 0-2 2-2 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 20-27 74.

Halftime — UNC Pembroke 39-26. 3-Point goals — UNC Pembroke 7-23 (Strother 2-5, Pruitt 0-2, T. Kick 1-4, Ratliffe 2-4, Bullard 0-4, Kinsey 2-3, Levi 0-1), Clayton State 8-20 (Abrams 2-5, Hart 4-6, Saams 0-1, Kincey 1-4, Mason 0-1, Williams 1-2, Joseph-Bryan 0-1). Rebounds — UNC Pembroke 42 (Pruitt 9), Clayton State 35 (Kincey 8). Assists — UNC Pembroke 9 (Strother 3), Clayton State 15 (Kincey 5). Total fouls — UNC Pembroke 17, Clayton State 16.

ST. ANDREWS 74, REINHARDT 67

ST. ANDREWS (6-17)

Clay 7-17 10-14 27, Williams 6-16 2-2 14, Bailey 3-8 5-5 14, Gustave 4-6 3-4 12, Thompson 2-6 0-0 4. Vanderhorst 1-1 0-0 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Sembly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 20-25 74.

REINHARDT (6-18)

Rogers 7-15 1-2 15, McIntyre 4-9 0-1 12, Wright 2-9 0-0 6, Kirkland 1-3 0-0 2, Syphore 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 7-11 2-2 18, Daniels 3-9 5-6 11, Jeremiah 1-4 1-4 3, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Waters 0-0 0-0 0, Walters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 9-15 67.

Halftime — St. Andrews 32-31. 3-Point goals — St. Andrews 8-25 (Clay 3-8, Williams 0-4, Bailey 3-8, Gustave 1-2, Vanderhorst 1-1, Sembly 0-2), Reinhardt 8-25 (McIntyre 4-8, Wright 2-8, Syphore 0-1, Wilson 2-6, Daniels 0-1, Jeremiah 0-1). Rebounds — St. Andrews 43 (Clay 9), Reinhardt 31 (Rogers 6, Syphore 6). Assists — St. Andrews 9 (Clay 4), Reinhardt 13 (Jeremiah 5). Total fouls — St. Andrews 16, Reinhardt 20.