They can go ahead and name Lexington’s Josh Pittman boys basketball coach of the year in the Central Carolina Conference.

Right now.

That’s saying a lot because there are other outstanding coaches in the CCC such as Ledford’s Jason Anderson, Central Davidson’s Dustin Tysinger and North Davidson’s Josh Snyder, who has experience as a college assistant coach.

Just consider what Pittman has done.

At the beginning of the season, three players Pittman was counting on to be rotation players were wearing North Davidson uniforms. A fourth was wearing an Oak Grove uniform.

Yet the Yellow Jackets are leading the CCC. They’ve won 11 in a row to fashion a 16-3 overall record. Lexington is 13-1 in the CCC.

Pittman never complains about anything. He simply gets the job done with what he has on the roster.

The cupboard wasn’t exactly bare even with all the transfers. Lexington has what most high school teams don’t - a really good 6-foot-8 center. Alex Holt has Division I offers. He will play college basketball. He’s that good. Opponents can’t handle him in the post. Derrick Dearmon is a superb guard. Those are two good pillars upon which to build a team.

The departure of the other players opened up opportunities for players like Micah Williams and James Conner to fill the gaps. They have done so.

Pittman has provided a steady, guiding hand. The former pro basketball player is pushing all the right buttons as the Yellow Jackets set their sights on a CCC championship.

Lexington still faces challenges. There was a scare Tuesday night - a 54-52 win over Ledford, a team that seems to match up well to the Yellow Jackets. A big showdown is looming with second-place North Davidson on Tuesday at Pete Jones Gym. Lexington won the first time, 68-64 at the Hive on Dec. 30. Another close one is expected.

Pittman will have his team ready. That’s what a coach of his caliber does.

