RALEIGH — With areas that need to be addressed at the midway mark of the Atlantic Coast Conference season, North Carolina State has task of trying to wiggle out of a recent rough pattern against the league’s hottest team.

Louisville shows up for Saturday afternoon’s game, which holds heightened importance for the Wolfpack after consecutive losses.

“We are halfway through our season being 5-5 in the ACC,” coach Kevin Keatts said. “We have 10 games left and we have to figure it out pretty quickly.”

N.C. State has lost to Georgia Tech and North Carolina, a pair of teams that were sub-.500 when the games were played.

“Every game is important,” N.C. State guard Devon Daniels said. “This is a very tough league so we just can’t drop games.”

Louisville has won seven straight games. That’s the best stretch for the Cardinals as a member of the ACC and their 9-1 conference record reflects their best 10-game mark since 2009-09 when they were members of the Big East Conference.

The first-place Cardinals are winners of all five of their ACC road games this season.

The Wolfpack has noted that higher level of toughness is needed — home or away.

“We can’t fix the shots that we make or miss, but we can definitely lock in and control our mental toughness and focus,” N.C. State forward DJ Funderburk said.

Keatts has expressed concerns about how the Wolfpack approaches games and responds during games.

“We need to fix our issues like mental toughness and physical toughness if we want to win those games,” Keatts said. “That’s what it will come down to. We have some things we need to clean up.”

It has been nearly two weeks since the Wolfpack won at Virginia. That outcome appeared to be a breakthrough at the time.

“We can’t live on that game,” Keatts said. “We need to move forward.”

In three seasons under Keatts, the Wolfpack has lost three games in a row only once, something it aims to avoid in this game. Also under Keatts, N.C. State is 4-5 against Top 10 teams.

“We have to come out with excellent energy and lock in these next few games,” Wolfpack center Manny Bates said.

Tip-off

Who: No. 6 Louisville (18-3, 9-1) at N.C. State (14-7, 5-5)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Series: Louisville leads 12-10, including winning last season’s lone meeting