CHAPEL HILL — Cole Anthony could be back on the court for Saturday night’s game.

The North Carolina freshman, who has been out since mid-December following minor knee surgery, went through a chunk of Thursday’s practice and was scheduled to be involved in Friday’s workout, coach Roy Williams said. “If he feels all right (on game day) when we come into shootaround, there’s a probability we’ll play him,” Williams said of the point guard.

The Tar Heels meet Boston College at the Smith Center.

Anthony’s first 5-on-5 work came Thursday. Before that, it largely was shooting drills to progress closer to returning to action. He has missed 11 games.

“He has really worked at it and we have to wait and see how he feels,” Williams said. “... He’s dying to try to play, so we’ll see what happens.”

Williams has said that there would be a cautious approach as Anthony went through the recovery process. He has moved around without any noticeable problems for a couple of weeks as he cheers the Tar Heels on from the sidelines.

“Why should we not be very cautious?” Williams said.

Anthony averaged 19.1 points in the Tar Heels’ first nine games. The team went 6-3 with him on the court.

Williams said he’s not sure how the transition back into the lineup will go, other than saying Anthony won’t play all 40 minutes.

“He’s a good teammate, his teammates care about him and understand what’s going on,” the coach said. “I’m not saying it’s going to be the smoothest ride, but nobody knows until you get into it.” Another freshman for the Tar Heels has been prominent in the recent two-game winning streak. Forward Armando Bacot said the team has a better grasp of what’s necessary to be successful.

“We saw what we needed to do,” Bacot said.

Bacot has eight double-doubles this season, the most for a North Carolina freshman since Antawn Jamison’s 13 in the 1995-96 season. ****************************************************************** Tip-off Who: Boston College (10-11, 4-6) at North Carolina (10-10, 3-6) When: 6 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network) Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill Series: North Carolina leads 18-5, including 12 victories in a row