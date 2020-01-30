Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout and red drum.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports the recent cold snap has caused the speckled trout to move back into the creeks.

Some of the preferred baits have been Mirrolure MR-17’s and Z-Man Streak Z’s. Black drum continue to be caught in the deeper holes along the waterway on fresh shrimp.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports the speckled trout bite has remained steady with the warmer days being the best fishing days.

The red drum are grouped in their winter schools and the reds are being caught on gold spoons and scented soft plastics.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing was a little slow along the Crystal Coast due to rough sea over the past week.

A few boats ventured out late last week as the seas calmed down and they reported catching some bluefin tuna but they were all undersized fish and were released.

Source: Teezher Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports sea conditions were not very kind to fishermen for most of the past week. King mackerel are being caught in 120 feet of water when the boats can get offshore.

Some small bluefin tuna were caught nearshore but they did not meet the minimum size limit and were released.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.