Noni Russell, Daunte Gardner and Jaden Scriven hit milestones

Fayetteville Christian honored three of its senior basketball players on Tuesday night for hitting the 1,000-point mark in their prep careers.

Noni Russell needed eight points against Trinity Christian to accomplish the feat. She finished with a game-high 30 points in the Warriors’ 65-60 double-overtime loss.

After averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 assists in her junior season, Russell has taken it up a notch this season with hopes of helping the Warriors compete for state honors in the 3-A playoffs.

Daunte Gardner and Jaden Scriven, the top two scorers for Fayetteville Christian’s boys’ squad, surpassed 1,000 points in their careers while the Warriors were on the road.

They returned home to be honored on Tuesday night alongside Russell prior to Fayetteville Christian’s 74-42 loss to Trinity. Scriven added to his career total with a team-best 11 points against the Crusaders.

Gardner, who recently signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College, has averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game this season.

