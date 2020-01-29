DURHAM — So among the various lines of fire Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, let’s boil it down to a few categories.

Ninth-ranked Duke had an 18-point lead shrink to three, then put on a tremendous finishing touch to repel visiting Pittsburgh 79-67.

And, yes, Coach K yelled at the Cameron Crazies.

And Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Duke player and assistant coach, drew a technical foul in the opening 12 minutes of his first game in the building on the visiting bench.

Afterward, everybody loved everybody – or so it seemed -- and they went off into the late night following an Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball game with far more drama than could have been anticipated when Duke led by a dozen points late in the first half.

Capel had already been T-ed up.

When student fans chanted “Jeff Capel, Sit with us!” that rubbed Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski the wrong way. He angrily screamed at them from across the court.

The first half ended seconds later, and he charged toward the Crazies and scolded them: “He’s one of us! He’s one of us!”

Calmer after the game, Krzyzewski provided an explanation that he wasn’t certain of the intent of the chant – though it’s one often used as a sign of endearment for high-profile recruits and former Duke players when they visit.

“Once I heard his name – I’m not going to ask, ‘Excuse me, can you tell me what you’re saying,’ ” he said. “That is my mistake, so I apologize. Let’s think of another cheer.”

Capel, who received a nice ovation during pregame introductions, said he wasn’t paying attention to the off-court commotion during the game.

“I love Jeff,” Krzyzewski said. “I erred on that side.”

From the chaos, Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The last of Carey’s points came on a dunk during a game-clinching 11-0 run after Pittsburgh drew within 68-65 with less than 4 ½ minutes to play.

Carey made 11 of 17 shots from the field in reaching the 20-point mark for the ninth time this season.

Duke (17-3 overall, 7-2 ACC), which hadn’t played in a week, received a boost from junior guard Jordan Goldwire, who racked up 11 of his career-high 13 points in the first half. It took a late-game surge to push back the Panthers (13-8, 4-6).

“I’m disappointed we gave up the lead when we really could have stepped on it,” forward Jack White said. “But we didn’t just hold on for a close win, we got it back out to double digits.”

Sophomore Au’Diese Toney’s career-high 27 points Justin Champagnie’s 13 points paced Pittsburgh, which has lost four of its last six games.

Players from both teams wore warm-up T-shirts in memory of Kobe Bryant, with “8” on the front and “24” on the back – the two uniform numbers of the retired NBA star, who died Sunday in a California helicopter crash. Krzyzewski donned one for his postgame news conference.