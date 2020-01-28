Kobe Bryant never played college basketball, instead jumping straight from Lower Merion (Pa.) High School to the NBA in 1996, but over his 20-year pro career gained no small measure of respect from college coaches throughout the country, including those in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In fact, two of the league's coaches — Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim — grew to know Bryant quite well during his two stints with the U.S. Olympic Team. With Krzyzewski serving as head coach and Boeheim as an assistant for the U.S. Team in both 2008 and 2012, Bryant helped lead the U.S. to gold medals on both occasions.

Here's a sampling of comments by ACC coaches on the untimely death of Bryant, as well as his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday:

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski

“It was a tragic and shocking day yesterday for all of those families. Kobe was part of the USA Basketball family, one of our leaders. He helped create the culture. He was very close to my family. We shared two loves: love of the game and we both had daughters. Behind the scenes, he was amazing with my grandkids and they idolized him. One of my grandson's nicknames is Mamba because he got to meet him in Beijing and fell in love with him.

“Kobe was one of a kind. Everybody was trying to be like him. He was always in pursuit of special and nobody ever prepared any harder than him. He was never afraid of the next moment. When you trace the history of USA Basketball, Kobe Bryant is really a central figure. I'm heartbroken, really, as so many millions are around the world. He's the most loved player in China, by far. People don't understand his impact.”

Clemson's Brad Brownell

“I didn't know Kobe, but he obviously was an ultimate competitor who left a huge mark on our game. Young players all across the world know about him. I was always impressed with how he competed and his knowledge of the game.”

Pitt's Jeff Capel

“I remember him as a champion, a winner, a fierce competitor, but probably more so as a very loving father. He was a guy who was trying to make a difference in the world, post basketball.”

Wake Forest's Danny Manning

“I had a chance to compete against Kobe and had a chance to hang out with him. He was special. He elevated the game. He motivated millions of people. He was just an unbelievable man in terms of what he brought to the game.

"He retired and had the same chance to impact people away from the court. The path he was on – the journey he was taking post-basketball with his family – he had moved seamlessly into the father, coach mode. That's the tragic part, that he'll miss out on all those opportunities with his family.”

“It's hard to understand why things happen, all the lives that were lost. You step back and you think how much it impacts people when a tragedy like that happens. So many of us love sports, and you see those epic performances and championships (of Kobe's) and you step back and say, 'Life is precious.' ”

Syracuse's Jim Boeheim

“When the game got close against Spain in the (Olympic) final, he made a really hard double-pump jumper in the lane that really won the game for us.

"He was an unbelievable competitor driven like nobody else. It was a learning experience for me to be around him.”

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Syracuse won 84-82. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton

“His consistency over the long haul…he kept re-inventing himself. He was one of the more dominating players. His effort was fierce. A lot of guys have tried to emulate him, but he set the standard with his work ethic, gave youngsters something to work for. In retirement he was once again making a statement, always finding ways to make an impact in the sports world. We're going to miss him so much.”