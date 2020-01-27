DURHAM — Duke comes off a week-long layoff Tuesday night and in some ways it will be like old times.

Except Jeff Capel will be on the visiting bench.

Capel, a former Duke player and associate head coach, brings his Pittsburgh team to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I’m excited about the challenge,” Capel said Monday, “anytime you get a chance to play against one of the best teams and one of the best programs.”

Capel is in his second season as Pittsburgh’s coach, but last season’s lone meeting between the Blue Devils, who won the game, and Panthers took place in Pittsburgh.

So now he’s back in a familiar setting. He played and coached under Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, even filling in as acting coach when the Hall of Fame coach missed games.

Capel said he cherished his time in various roles at Duke.

“I learned a lot when I played there,” he said. “I probably learned more as an assistant.”

Since playing a week ago with a 30-point romp past Miami, Duke had time to become refreshed, something that Krzyzewski said he sees as a benefit.

“We got a little bit of a break from competition,” Krzyzewski said. “That’s a good thing for us to get rejuvenated after eight conference games.”

After consecutive losses earlier this month, Duke guard Tre Jones said the Blue Devils had a better understanding of the need to be energized and aggressive.

“We wanted to get back to having a hungry mindset,” Jones said.

Krzyzewski said freshman forward Wendell Moore Jr. has made progress from hand surgery in early January but isn’t ready for games.

The rest of the Blue Devils should be itching to be back on the court.

“It’s time to get back on the horse and start riding again and get going,” Krzyzewski said.

Pittsburgh had a two-game winning streak snapped with Saturday’s loss at Syracuse.

Tip-off

Who: Pittsburgh (13-7, 4-5) at No. 9 Duke (16-3, 6-2)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham

Series: Duke leads 12-7, winning four in a row