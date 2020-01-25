Gene Corrigan’s penchant for sharing was just one of the many attributes that helped define the man who oversaw the Atlantic Coast Conference during one of its pivotal periods.

Corrigan, whose impact touched many of the schools in the league, died in Charlottesville, Va., the league announced Saturday. He was 91.

“Whenever Gene joined us for dinner, he always insisted that everyone order dessert,” said Brian Morrison, the now-retired long-time associate commissioner for communications in the ACC. “And then the desserts got passed around. He believed in communal desserts.”

Corrigan assumed his role as the third full-time commissioner of the ACC on Sept. 1, 1987, and led the conference until his retirement in December 1996. Corrigan also served as NCAA president from 1995-97.

“Simply put, Gene was one of the most remarkable individuals, and leaders, I have ever known,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and immeasurable, only surpassed by his impact on the individuals he positively affected.”

There are Corrigan stories aplenty, many that remain fresh for those long-associated with the ACC.

For instance, there was the mid-1990s gathering at his Greensboro home, where he summoned North Carolina men’s basketball coach Dean Smith and then a young Clemson coach Rick Barnes for a no-nonsense tongue-lashing after they had feuded publicly.

There were other less serious situations, though certain standards.

“I learned early on he had one commissioner rule in golf outings – ‘the commissioner always wins,’ ” said Morrison, who organized annual league-related golf events. “I always paired him with the course pro or Steve Spurrier.”

Current North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams recalled interactions with the former commissioner.

“Very, very nice to a young assistant,” Williams said.

Under Corrigan’s watch, the ACC expanded by adding Florida State.

Morrison said before conference realignments became common that Corrigan understood the importance of growth and touting the positive aspects of the ACC.

Corrigan was a 1952 Duke graduate, and later men’s lacrosse and soccer coach at Virginia, where he also was an assistant basketball coach.

He became athletics director at Washington and Lee, Virginia and Notre Dame.

Corrigan played lacrosse at Duke and is in the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame. He also is in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

His son, Boo Corrigan, is North Carolina State’s athletics director. A granddaughter, Sid Corrigan, works in athletics at North Carolina as a video coordinator for the women’s basketball team.

“Since I arrived at N.C. State, there’s hardly a day where someone doesn’t tell me about an interaction they had with my father and how it somehow made their day a little better,” Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “He had that kind of impact on people.”