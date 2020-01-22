The Kings Mountain boys have struggled all season to put together four full quarters of basketball. That would not be the story of the Mountaineers visit to county rivals Crest, as they earned a 75-72 win in 3A conference play.

"We put a really good first half together tonight and that’s the best third quarter we’ve played all year. We controlled the first three minutes, and I told them at halftime if they can control the first three minutes of the half, they will win the ball game. That’s what they did," said Kings Mountain head coach Grayson Pierce. "We were able to extend our lead; and a team like Crest that’s well-coached and has talent, they are going to go on runs and they did. You’ve just got to make sure you’ve got a big enough lead to weather their storm or respond, and I think we did a little bit of both in the fourth quarter."

After a back-and-forth first half that saw both teams trading the lead multiple times, Kings Mountain ended the second period with a one-point advantage. That lead would grow to four by the end of the third period, with the two teams trading two-and-three-score runs for most of the second half.

In the final two minutes of play, the game stayed a one-score affair, with Kings Mountain finding ways to keep the Chargers from overtaking them.

Crest brought the game to within one point with a chance to tie on a pair of Mari Adams free throws, but a lane violation prevented Adams, who was seven-for-nine up to that point, from taking his last shot.

"I’m very proud of the way we played tonight. They shot very well in the first half, for us to only be down by one at halftime, I thought we played really well. I think we just didn’t do a very good job in the last two minutes of the ball game. We gave up a layup and turned the ball over on one possession - we just didn’t do very well in the last two minutes. Besides that I was very pleased with how we played," said Crest head coach Brad LeVine. "They had some runs, and we answered every run they had for the whole ball game."

The Mountaineer effort was led by junior Kobe Paysour with 27 points. Weston Hughes had 14. Greg Brockington also had a strong showing in his first game of the season. The senior returned to play Tuesday after being sidelined by a foot injury.

"It was good for him to come back and be able to get on the floor after 12 weeks with a broke foot. He’s one of the leaders of our team. He’s going to help us once he gets adjusted and acclimated back to the game," said Pierce. "(Weston) is one of those guys that stepped up in the first half and made people play around the rim. He’s a workhorse for us. He’s going to do all the little things, the intangible things for us."

Crest was led by Jadin Merritt, 25 points, Adams, 19 points, and Caleb Borders, 13 points.

Girls Game: Kings Mountain 60, Crest 39

With seven players scoring three or more points in their Big South 3A contest, Kings Mountain head coach Nicholas Inman finally got something he’s been wishing for all season on Tuesday night.

"We finally got some diversity across our score book. We’ve had too many games this season with just one or two people scoring all our points," said Inman.

The Mountaineer win was led by Saniya Wilson with 26 points and Khalia King with 10. Senior guard Essence Houser also scored 7 on the night.

Tuesday’s game started with both teams looking evenly matched. After one period, Kings Mountain led by just one point. A defensive oriented second half saw the Chargers held scoreless for much of the second quarter, and held to just eight points to finish the half. The Mountaineers rode the momentum gained in the second period through the rest of the night.

"It was nice to see our girls play a full game of basketball. A lot of times we’ve come out and had a bad first quarter, then we are just playing down. To start off with a big first quarter and to continue after that is great.," he said. "We are just so young. I think we are finally starting to put together the things we do in practice, our deficiencies in games, I think those things are starting to correct themselves. The girls are starting to see some of the results of some of the work they are doing."

The Charger effort was led by Vaniyah Petty, 8 points, until she fouled out in the third quarter.

Zyiaa Hamrick, 10 points, filled the void left by Petty’s exit from the game, attempting to lead a rally back in the game in the final period.

"She really stepped up there. I’m very excited to see that. It’s something we’ve been looking for all season, so that’s a good sign for us," said Brunson.

Up next: Kings Mountain heads to Burns on Wednesday, Crest hosts Mitchell on Thursday.

